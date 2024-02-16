Anderlecht vs Sint-Truidense Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Anderlecht will face Sint-Truidense at the Lotto Park on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong campaign as they continue their push for a return to the pinnacle of Belgian football. They picked up a 3-1 win over Sporting Charleroi last time out, with Kasper Dolberg and Luis Vasquez getting on the scoresheet as the Purple & White picked up a sixth victory in their last seven games against Charleroi.

Anderlecht sit second in the league table with 48 points from 24 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Sint-Truidense have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of a top-half league finish. They beat Kortrijk 1-0 last time out in the Pro League, profiting from a Haruya Fujii own goal late in the first half as they continued their good run of form at Stayen.

The visitors sit mid-table in eighth place with 34 points from 25 games and will be looking to build on their latest result this Sunday.

Anderlecht vs Sint-Truidense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 100th meeting between Anderlecht and Sint-Truidense. The hosts have won 52 of their previous five while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 26 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 12.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Anderlecht have scored 48 league goals this morning. Only Club Brugge (53) and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (54) have scored more.

Only two of the Canaries' eight league wins this season have come on the road.

Anderlecht vs Sint-Truidense Prediction

Anderlecht are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their four games prior. They are undefeated on home turf all season and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Sint-Truidense have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous seven outings. They are, however, winless in their last four games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 Sint-Truidense

Anderlecht vs Sint-Truidense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last eight matches)