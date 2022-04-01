Anderlecht vs Sporting Charleroi prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2021-22 

Anderlecht will welcome Sporting Charleroi to the Lotto Park for the final game of the regular season in the Jupiler League on Sunday.

The hosts will look to return to winning ways, having fallen to a 1-0 defeat away at Gent before the international break. Tarik Tissoudali scored the winning goal in the 81st minute.

Charleroi, meanwhile, were rampant in a 5-0 whitewash of Cercle Brugge on home turf. Vakoun Bayo set the ball rolling with a first-half brace and assist before making way for Anass Zaroury, who completed the rout.

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht Alle tickets voor de laatste thuismatch van de reguliere competitie zijn uitverkocht. On se revoit dimanche dans un Lotto Park plein. 🟣 Alle tickets voor de laatste thuismatch van de reguliere competitie zijn uitverkocht. On se revoit dimanche dans un Lotto Park plein. 🟣⚪ https://t.co/JDapKxVD0v

The victory saw them solidify their grip on sixth spot, having garnered 51 points from 32 games. Anderlecht are seven points better off and a spot above them in the table.

Anderlecht vs Sporting Charleroi Head-to-Head

This will be the 79th meeting between the two teams, with Anderlecht winning 46 times. Charleroi have triumphed on only 17 occasions, while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021, where Sergio Gomez scored a second-half brace to inspire Anderlecht to a 3-1 away win.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D.

Sporting Chaleroi form guide: W-D-D-W-L.

Anderlecht vs Sporting Charleroi Team News

Anderlecht

Lucas Lissens, Joshua Zirkzee, Zeno Debast and Hannes Delcroix are all unavailable due to injuries. Majeed Ashimeru is a doubt for Chaleroi's visit.

Injuries: Lucas Lissens, Joshua Zirkzee, Zeno Debast, Hannes Delcroix.

Doubtful: Majeed Ashimeru.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sporting Chaleroi

Fabio Ferraro, Mehdi Boukamir and Jules Van Cleemput are unavailable due to injuries. Romain Donnez and Karim Zedadka are doubtful.

Injuries: Fabio Ferraro, Mehdi Boukamir, Jules Van Cleemput, Steeven Willems.

Suspension: None.

Doubtful: Romain Donnez, Karim Zedadka.

Unavailable: None.

Anderlecht vs Sporting Charleroi Predicted XIs

Anderlecht (4-4-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Sergio Gomez, Lisandro Magallan, Wesley Hoedt, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko; Yari Verschaeren, Kristian Arnstad, Josh Cullen, Lior Refaelov; Cristian Kouame, Benito Roman.

Sporting Chaleroi (3-4-3): Herve Koffi (GK); Stefan Knezevic, Valentine Ozornwafor, Stelios Andreou; Joris Kayembe, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Adem Zorgane, Jackson Tchatchoua; Daan Heymans, Youssouph Badji, Vakoun Bayo.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Anderlecht vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction

Both teams are in good form and could each create enough chances to find the back of the net.

Anderlecht are favourites to emerge triumphant but will have their work cut out to secure all three points. Nevertheless, they should secure a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Sporting Charleroi.

Edited by Bhargav