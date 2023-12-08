Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023 

Anderlecht host Standard Liege at the Lotto Park on Sunday in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong league campaign and are pushing for their first Pro League title since the 2016-17 campaign. Anderlecht beat Westerlo 3-1 in their last league outing. Denmark internationals Anders Dreyer, Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg got on the scoresheet before Westerlo scored a late consolation.

Anderlecht are second in the league table with 34 points from 16 games. They are four points behind Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at the top of the pile.

Standard, meanwhile, lost 2-0 at Club Brugge last time out, conceding a goal early in either half. The visitors are ninth in the standings with 20 points from 16 games.

Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 208 meetings between the two sides, with Anderlecht leading 87-63.

The two sides last faced off in a Beker van Belgie clash on Thursday, which Anderlecht won 2-0, ending a four-game winless streak in the fixture.

Standarad are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Anderlecht are the second-highest-scoring side in the league this season, with 32 goals.

Four of Anderlecht's six league defeats this season have come away from home.

Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Prediction

Anderlecht are on a three-game winning streak and unbeaten in seven games across competitions. They are unbeaten at home turf all season and are the favourrites,

Standard, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five games across competitions. They have lost their last four away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 Standard

Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)