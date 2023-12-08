Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023 

Anderlecht host Standard Liege at the Lotto Park on Sunday in the Jupiler Pro League.
The hosts have enjoyed a strong league campaign and are pushing for their first Pro League title since the 2016-17 campaign. Anderlecht beat Westerlo 3-1 in their last league outing. Denmark internationals Anders Dreyer, Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg got on the scoresheet before Westerlo scored a late consolation.
Anderlecht are second in the league table with 34 points from 16 games. They are four points behind Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at the top of the pile.
Standard, meanwhile, lost 2-0 at Club Brugge last time out, conceding a goal early in either half. The visitors are ninth in the standings with 20 points from 16 games.
Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 208 meetings between the two sides, with Anderlecht leading 87-63.
- The two sides last faced off in a Beker van Belgie clash on Thursday, which Anderlecht won 2-0, ending a four-game winless streak in the fixture.
- Standarad are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.
- Anderlecht are the second-highest-scoring side in the league this season, with 32 goals.
- Four of Anderlecht's six league defeats this season have come away from home.
Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Prediction
Anderlecht are on a three-game winning streak and unbeaten in seven games across competitions. They are unbeaten at home turf all season and are the favourrites,
Standard, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five games across competitions. They have lost their last four away games and could see defeat here.
Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 Standard
Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)