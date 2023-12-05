Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2023

Anderlecht will host Standard Liege at the Lotto Park on Thursday in the last 16 of the 2023-24 Beker van Belgie campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong Jupiler Pro League campaign at the moment and will hope they can carry that momentum onto the domestic cup this week. They beat RAAL La Louviere 1-0 in the previous round of the tournament, with former Schalke man Benito Raman scoring the sole goal of the game in the opening 20 minutes.

Anderlecht were knocked out by Genk at this stage of the competition last season and will be looking to advance this time around as they continue their push for a 10th Beker van Belgie title.

Standard Liege, meanwhile, have struggled for form in the league of late and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere. They thrashed amateur side Harelbeke 5-0 last time out in the competition, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Croatian striker Stipe Perica who scored a brace.

Like their midweek opponents, the visitors were knocked out at this stage of the domestic cup last season after suffering a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of eventual champions Royal Antwerp.

Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 207 meetings between Anderlecht and Standard. The hosts have won 86 of those games while the visitors have won 63 times. There have been 58 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Anderlecht are the second-highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 32.

Four of Standard's six league defeats this season have come on the road.

Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Prediction

Anderlecht are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions. They have picked up six wins and a draw in their seven outings at Lotto Park this season and will be looking forward to Thursday's game.

Standard, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last six. They have lost their last three away games by an aggregate scoreline of 11-1 and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Standard Liege

Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)