Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Anderlecht will welcome Standard Liege to Lotto Park in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. Both teams will hope to return to winning ways after dropping points in their previous matches.
Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Preview
Anderlecht were held to a 1-1 draw by Leuven in their last match, which leaves them in fifth spot on 15 points. However, they have one game in hand, which could help them make up lost ground in the standings. The hosts have been enduring a poor trend, recording just one win in their last five matches.
Purple & White boast a record 34 Belgian Pro League titles, but their last success dates back to 2016-17. Last season, they finished fourth out of 16 teams and could be pushing for a better campaign this term. Anderlecht last suffered a defeat against Standard Liege in 2023, and have been winning or drawing against them since then.
Standard Liege were defeated at home 2-1 by Club Brugge in their previous league match. It was sadly their third defeat in five games, which leaves them 11th in the table on 11 points. The visitors also have one game in hand, which could help improve their position, but only if they make the most of it.
Les Rouches finished seventh last season and are still in search of an 11th top-flight title since they last clinched it in 2008-09. However, with four defeats and two draws in nine outings, the visitors don’t seem to be on track. Standard Liege are yet to win at Lotto Park but have shared the spoils at the venue many times.
Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Anderlecht have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Standard Liege.
- Anderlecht have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home against Standard Liege.
- Anderlecht have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.
- Standard Liege have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.
- Anderlecht have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches, while Standard Liege have won once, drawn once and lost thrice. Form Guide: Anderlecht – D-W-D-D-L, Standard Liege – L-W-D-L-L.
Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Prediction
Anderlecht boast a superior head-to-head record over the visitors and could draw inspiration from that in this encounter.
Standard Liege could be eying a draw, as aiming for a win may be too ambitious for the struggling side.
Anderlecht are the favorites based on form and home advantage.
Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Standard Liege
Anderlecht vs Standard Liege Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Anderlecht to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Anderlecht to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Standard Liege to score - Yes