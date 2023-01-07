Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

Anderlecht and Union Saint-Gilloise will battle for three points on matchday 19 of the Jupiler League on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts will look to kickstart the new year with a win. Their last game was a 1-0 win at Sporting Charleroi in December. An 85th-minute own goal by Adem Zorgane saw the visitors claim all three points.

Union, meanwhile, ended 2022 with an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Oostende. All three goals came after the break, with Teddy Teuma, Simon Adingra and Dante Vanzeir finding the back of the net.

The win saw them hold onto the second spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 18 games. They're seven points behind table-toppers Genk. Anderlecht, meanwhile, are 11th with 23 points after 18 games.

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union have six wins from their last eight games against Anderlecht, who have won just twice.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Union win 2-1 at home.

Union have won their last five head-to-head games against Anderlecht, scoring at least twice on four occasions.

Five of their last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Anderlecht have won just one of their last seven home games across competitions, losing four.

Union have won their last ten games on the road across competitions, with eight games producing at least three goals.

The visitors have the second best away record in the league this season with 19 points from nine games.

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Union need to win this game to keep the pressure on league leaders Genk. Their impressive ten-game winning run on the road means they will fancy their chances of getting the job done.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht's topsy-turvy season has been plagued by inconsistency They also have a poor record against Union, losing their last five meetings.

Considering the same, the visitors should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-3 Union

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Union to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

