Create

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Jan 07, 2023 02:29 AM IST
Anderlecht will host Royal Union on Sunday
Anderlecht will host Royal Union on Sunday.

Anderlecht and Union Saint-Gilloise will battle for three points on matchday 19 of the Jupiler League on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts will look to kickstart the new year with a win. Their last game was a 1-0 win at Sporting Charleroi in December. An 85th-minute own goal by Adem Zorgane saw the visitors claim all three points.

Union, meanwhile, ended 2022 with an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Oostende. All three goals came after the break, with Teddy Teuma, Simon Adingra and Dante Vanzeir finding the back of the net.

This month's fixtures. 📅

The win saw them hold onto the second spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 18 games. They're seven points behind table-toppers Genk. Anderlecht, meanwhile, are 11th with 23 points after 18 games.

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Union have six wins from their last eight games against Anderlecht, who have won just twice.
  • Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Union win 2-1 at home.
  • Union have won their last five head-to-head games against Anderlecht, scoring at least twice on four occasions.
  • Five of their last seven games have produced at least three goals.
  • Anderlecht have won just one of their last seven home games across competitions, losing four.
  • Union have won their last ten games on the road across competitions, with eight games producing at least three goals.
  • The visitors have the second best away record in the league this season with 19 points from nine games.

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Union need to win this game to keep the pressure on league leaders Genk. Their impressive ten-game winning run on the road means they will fancy their chances of getting the job done.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht's topsy-turvy season has been plagued by inconsistency They also have a poor record against Union, losing their last five meetings.

Inside training. 🎾 https://t.co/pls3KeDiLH

Considering the same, the visitors should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-3 Union

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Union to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...