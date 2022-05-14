Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2021-22

The Belgian Jupiler Pro League has begun rounding up and will see Anderlecht host Union Saint-Gilloise at Lotto Park on Sunday.

Anderlecht are enjoying a good run at the moment and are now on the hunt for Champions League football. They beat Antwerp 2-1 in their last game with Sergio Gomez and Francis Amuzu both scoring in the first half before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

Anderlecht sit a place and four points behind their midweek opponents in the table and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win at the weekend.

Union Saint-Gilloise dreamed of achieving something spectacular by winning the league title immediately after promotion. However, their hopes have taken a major hit after consecutive defeats to defending champions Club Brugge saw them drop in the table.

The visitors sit second in the Championship Round with 43 points. They are three points behind Club Brugge at the top of the table and can only hope results go their way in the final two games.

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between Anderlecht and Union Saint-Gilloise. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have come out on top in the other five matchups.

The two sides last faced off last month in the reverse meeting of Sunday's fixture, with Union Saint-Gilloise winning 3-1.

Anderlecht Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Union Saint-Gilloise Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Team News

Anderlecht

Antoine Colassin and Majeed Ashimeru continue their spell on the sidelines due to injuries, while Killian Sardella and Zeno Debast are both on the recovery path from injuries and may not be available for the weekend clash.

Injury: Antoine Colassin, Majeed Ashimeru

Doubtful: Killian Sardella, Zeno Debast

Suspended: None

Union Saint-Gilloise

Koki Machida received a red card against Club Brugge on Wednesday and has been suspended from the weekend game. Senne Lynen and Matthew Sorinola are both injured and will miss out as well.

Injured: Senne Lynen, Matthew Sorinola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Koki Machida

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Predicted XI

Anderlecht Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge; Michael Murillo, Wesley Hoedt, Hannes Delcroix, Sergio Gomez; Francis Amuzu, Joshua Cullen, Marco Kana, Kristian Arnstad; Joshua Zirkzee, Christian Kouame

Union Saint-Gilloise Predicted XI (3-5-2): Anthony Moris; Jonas Bager, Christian Burgess, Ismael Kandouss; Bart Nieuwkoop, Jean Thierry Lazare, Casper Nielsen, Teddy Teuma, Kaoru Mitoma; Dante Vanzeir, Deniz Undav

Anderlecht vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Anderlecht are on a run of back-to-back wins and are undefeated in their last three games. They are unbeaten in their last seven home games across all competitions and will be hoping to maximize their home advantage on Sunday.

Union Saint-Gilloise are on a three-game winless and goalless streak, their worst run of form since their return to the top-flight this season. They look short on confidence at the moment and should lose this one.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-0 Union Saint-Gilloise

