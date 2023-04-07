Anderlecht vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Anderlecht and Westerlo will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 32 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Eupen last weekend. Benito Raman scored the match-winner in the 50th minute.

Westerlo suffered a 3-2 defeat against Sporting Charleroi on home turf. The visitors overcame an early deficit to take a 2-1 lead into the break. Tuur Dierckx leveled matters from the spot with one minute to go in regular time but Youssouph Badji stepped up with an injury-time winner for Charleroi.

The defeat saw Westerlo drop to seventh spot in the table, having garnered 48 points from 31 games. Anderlecht are directly below them in the table with three points fewer.

Anderlecht vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 45 occasions in the past. Anderlecht lead 29-10, while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when Westerlo claimed a 2-1 home win.

Anderlecht are on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning their last four games on the bounce.

Four of Westerlo's last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends and produced three goals or more.

Anderlecht have won 12 of the last 13 head-to-head games they have hosted.

Each of Anderlecht's last six games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Anderlecht vs Westerlo Prediction

Both sides are almost out of the reckoning for a top-four finish but will be keen to fight till the end to secure qualification for European football next season. Just three points separate the two sides in the table, although Anderlecht come into the game in much better form.

Brian Riemer's side have discovered their mojo in recent weeks, with their four-game winning run helping them secure qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal.

However, Westerlo will fancy their chances of leaving with all three points, having claimed a win in the reverse fixture. Their record at this ground is poor, though, having claimed just one win from their last 13 visits. Anderlecht have been in fine form and despite their inconsistencies, we are backing them to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Westerlo

Anderlecht vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

