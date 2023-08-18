Anderlecht host Westerlo at Lotto Park on Sunday (August 20) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their league opener last month but have returned to winning ways. Anderlecht beat Royal Antwerp 1-0 in their second game before a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sint-Truidense. Anderlecht are seventh in the standings with six points.

Westerlo, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with Eupen in their first game of the season before a 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge. They lost 3-1 to Gent last time out, opening the scoring via a Nicolas Madsen penalty strike before conceding thrice without response.

The visitors are 14th in the Pro League with one point in three games.

Anderlecht vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between Anderlecht and Westerlo, who trail 28-8.

There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Anderlecht are winless in two games in the fixture after winning three of their previous four.

Westerlo are without a clean sheet in last five games across competitions.

Westerlo are one of six teams in the top flight this season yet to win a game.

Anderlecht have scored two league goals this season, the joint-second-fewest in the top half of the standings.

Anderlecht vs Westerlo Prediction

Anderlecht are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won six of their last eight games. They have lost just one of their last 10 competitive home outings.

Westerlo, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats and are winless in three games. They have not won an away league game since March and could see defeat.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Westerlo

Anderlecht vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)