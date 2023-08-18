Anderlecht host Westerlo at Lotto Park on Sunday (August 20) in the Jupiler Pro League.
The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their league opener last month but have returned to winning ways. Anderlecht beat Royal Antwerp 1-0 in their second game before a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sint-Truidense. Anderlecht are seventh in the standings with six points.
Westerlo, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with Eupen in their first game of the season before a 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge. They lost 3-1 to Gent last time out, opening the scoring via a Nicolas Madsen penalty strike before conceding thrice without response.
The visitors are 14th in the Pro League with one point in three games.
Anderlecht vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 45 meetings between Anderlecht and Westerlo, who trail 28-8.
- There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.
- Anderlecht are winless in two games in the fixture after winning three of their previous four.
- Westerlo are without a clean sheet in last five games across competitions.
- Westerlo are one of six teams in the top flight this season yet to win a game.
- Anderlecht have scored two league goals this season, the joint-second-fewest in the top half of the standings.
Anderlecht vs Westerlo Prediction
Anderlecht are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won six of their last eight games. They have lost just one of their last 10 competitive home outings.
Westerlo, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats and are winless in three games. They have not won an away league game since March and could see defeat.
Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Westerlo
Anderlecht vs Westerlo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)