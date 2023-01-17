Anderlecht vs ZW Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18, 2023 

Anderlecht will welcome Zulte Waregem to to Lotto Park for a matchday 21 fixture in the Jupiler League on Wednesday (January 18)

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at defending champions Club Brugge on Sunday. Both goals came after the break, with Casper Nielsen's 68th-minute opener for the hosts cancelled by Brandon Mechele's own goal.

Zulte, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at league leaders Genk on the same day. Yira Sor's 10th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The defeat left them in 17th spot, having garnered 16 points from 20 games. Anderlecht, meanwhile, occupy 12th position with 24 points.

Anderlecht vs ZW Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht have 33 wins from their last 49 matches against Zulte, who have won seven times.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Anderlecht claim a 3-2 home win.

Anderlecht have managed just one win from their last seven home games across competitions.

Their last eight head-to-head meetings have produced at least three goals, with both teams finding scoring on six occasions.

ZW have lost just two of their last eight games across competitions, winning four.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in their last 16 home games against Zulte across competitions, winning 12, including the last four.

Anderlecht vs ZW Prediction

Anderlecht have struggled for consistency in the last few years, and this season has been no different. Les Mauves et Blancs have won just one of their last seven home games across competitions.

Zulte, by contrast, have boosted their survival hopes with an impressive string of results, but their momentum has been halted with successive away losses.

That could come in handy for an Anderlecht side that have historically gotten the better of Zulte at home. The hosts should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Zulte Waregem

Anderlecht vs ZW Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes