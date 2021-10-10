Andorra 0-5 England: Player ratings for Three Lions as Gareth Southgate's men cruise to huge win | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

England brushed Andorra aside 5-0 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday. Unanswered goals from Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish helped the Three Lions consolidate their position at the top of Group I.

Right from the get-go, the visitors dominated the game. Their pressure eventually paid off in the 17th minute when Chilwell fired home the opener, and there was no looking back after that.

Saka doubled England's advantage before the break with a finish from close-range before Abraham, Ward-Prowse and substitute Grealish joined the act.

Andorra, ranked 156th in the world, were no match for England, making just one attempt all night, and keeping only 14% of the ball. With this defeat, their qualifying campaign is also mathematically over.

Yet, the Tricolors will look for some consolation on their trip to San Marino next week, while England host Hungary at Wembley. On that note, here are the player ratings for England in the game:

Sam Johnstone - 7.5/10

He won't see a game more comfortable than this. Johnstone was a spectator throughout, never having to make any saves or punches. The West Brom custodian also got an assist for Grealish on the night.

Kieran Trippier - 6.5/10

England's captain for the night, Trippier had a good first half, making some promising forward runs and winning a few duels. but he faded as the match wore on.

John Stones - 6.5/10

The Manchester City star was tidy in possession, and helped build England's attacks from the back with accurate passes. He faced no threat defensively.

Conor Coady - 7/10

Strong on the ball and dominant in the air, Coady was unusually adventurous on the night. He got on the end of a few crosses, linked up plays and also saw a shot blocked. But Coady went into the books late on for a silly challenge.

Ben Chilwell - 8/10

It was a lively performance from the Chelsea man who also got England underway with their first goal of the night.

Jesse Lingard - 6.5/10

He always looked to keep England going with a series of good passes, but didn't find much luck goal-wise. Lingard failed to muster a single shot in 73 minutes of action.

James Ward-Prowse - 7.5/10

The 26-year-old dictated plays, and made some excellent set-piece deliveries. He later got on the scoresheet from a rebound after seeing his penalty saved by the Andorra goalkeeper.

Phil Foden - 7.5/10

He worked hard all night, knitting passes together and creating chances. His assist for Saka with a long ball was a thing of beauty.

B/R Football @brfootball 21-year-old Phil Foden running the show for England 🌟 21-year-old Phil Foden running the show for England 🌟 https://t.co/wQvAitMZQI

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

The Arsenal man continued his hot streak for England with another goal, although it was all about Foden's pass. He is now the youngest England player to score in consecutive games in almost two decades.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Bukayo Saka (20y 34d) is the youngest player to score in consecutive appearances for the England men's team since Wayne Rooney in 2004 (18y 241d), while he is the youngest ever @Arsenal player to net in consecutive games for the Three Lions. Star. 20 - Bukayo Saka (20y 34d) is the youngest player to score in consecutive appearances for the England men's team since Wayne Rooney in 2004 (18y 241d), while he is the youngest ever @Arsenal player to net in consecutive games for the Three Lions. Star. https://t.co/dsk3GUDds0

Tammy Abraham - 7/10

He struggled to get on the end of crosses in the first half. But the in-form AS Roma striker redeemed himself after the break.

Jadon Sancho - 8/10

After a long time, Sancho displayed shades of his old, menacing self. He assisted twice in the game, and was generally superb. He was unfortunate not to cap his good show with a goal on the night against overmatched opponents.

Squawka Football @Squawka Jadon Sancho in the first half vs. Andorra: ◉ Most chances created (3)

◉= Most take-ons (3)

◉ Most accurate crosses (2) He topped it off with his first assist of the season. 👌 Jadon Sancho in the first half vs. Andorra: ◉ Most chances created (3)

◉= Most take-ons (3)

◉ Most accurate crosses (2) He topped it off with his first assist of the season. 👌 https://t.co/idjsZNS7nf

Ratings of England substitutes against Andorra

Fikayo Tomori - 6/10

The AC Milan ace had little to do defensively, and only looked to keep the ball moving.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

He created a chance for Grealish with a nice cut-back, but the latter was offside anyway. Mount then saw a shot of his own blocked in stoppage time.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

The most expensive Premier League player rounded off a counter-attack started by Johnstone, helping wrap up the rout for England on the night.

Ollie Watkins - N/A

There was not much time for the Aston Villa ace to conjure anything, as it was a case of too little too late

