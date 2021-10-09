Andorra U21 vs England U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Andorra U21 will host England U21 at the Estadi Nacional in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Monday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Albania U21 on Thursday. Ernest Muci had an eventful game that saw him score a brace in addition to missing a second-half penalty.

England U21 were held to a 2-2 draw away to Slovenia U21. Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer scored first-half goals to put the Young Lions in control but a second-half fightback saw the hosts snatch a point.

The draw saw England drop to third in Group G, having garnered four points from two matches. However, they have a game in hand on the top two.

Andorra U21 remain rooted to the bottom of the standings and are the only side in the group yet to pick up a point.

Andorra U21 vs England U21 Head-to-Head

England U21 have won three of their four games against Andorra U21. One match ended in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Their most recent meeting came in a 2021 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifier when Curtis Jones, Ben Wilmot and Callum Hudson-Odoi all got on the scoresheet in a 3-1 victory for England.

Andorra U21 form guide: L-L-L-L-L

England U21 form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Andorra U21 vs England U21 Team News

Andorra U21

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Former Manchester United forward Angel Gomes has been included in the England U21 squad for their upcoming Euro qualifiers against Slovenia and Andorra. Former Manchester United forward Angel Gomes has been included in the England U21 squad for their upcoming Euro qualifiers against Slovenia and Andorra.

England U21

Coach Lee Carsley called up 23 players to his latest squad. Players with Premier League experience like Oliver Skipp, Luke Thomas and Max Aarons have been included.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Andorra U21 vs England U21 Predicted XI

Andorra U21 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ion Gimenez (GK); Joan Ines, Marc Rodrigues, Eric Vales, Alex Guerrero; Ot Remolins, Pau Babot, Eric Izquierdo, Brian Dos Santos; Gerard Sola, Albert Ubach

England U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik (GK); Luke Thomas, Marc Guehl, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Max Aarons; Oliver Skipp, Connor Gallagher, James Garner; Colin Palmer, Emile-Smith Rowe, Rhian Brewster

Andorra U21 vs England U21 Prediction

England might have stumbled against Slovenia but the game against Andorra is an entirely different proposition. The size of the task awaiting the hosts lies in the fact that they are currently on a seven-game losing streak and are winless in 10 consecutive matches.

The difference in quality between both sides means that anything other than a comprehensive victory for the visitors represents a monumental disaster.

We are backing the young Lions to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Andorra U21 0-4 England U21

Edited by Peter P