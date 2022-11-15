Andorra vs Austria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022

Andorra and Austria will go head-to-head at La Rosaleda Stadium in a thrilling friendly game on Wednesday.

Both nations will be looking to close out their year on a high after falling short in the qualifiers for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Andorra were held to a 1-1 draw by Latvia in their final Nations League game back in September.

They are currently unbeaten in four of their last five matches, with a 2-1 defeat against Moldova on June 14 being the exception.

Andorra failed to secure their place in the World Cup as they lost eight and picked up two wins in their 10 qualifying matches to finish fifth in Group I.

Like the hosts, Austria endured a disappointing World Cup qualification campaign as they finished fourth in Group F, seven points behind second-placed Scotland in the playoff spot.

Ralf Rangnick’s men head into Wednesday on a dire run, picking up one draw and losing three of their final Nations League matches.

Austria’s abysmal end to the Nations League campaign saw them finish rock-bottom in Group A1 after picking up four points from six matches.

Andorra vs Austria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Andorra head into Wednesday on a run of just one defeat in their last five matches, picking up two wins and two draws since June.

Austria are winless in their most recent five outings, losing four and claiming one draw since June’s 3-0 victory over Croatia.

Andorra are unbeaten in their five home matches this year, claiming three wins and two draws.

Andorra vs Austria Prediction

Despite Austria’s recent struggles, they are firm favorites to come away victorious given the gulf in quality and experience between the teams. We predict the visitors will return to winning ways on Wednesday and hand Andorra their first home defeat of the year.

Prediction: Andorra 1-2 Austria

Andorra vs Austria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austria

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Andorra’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Austria’s last 10 matches)

