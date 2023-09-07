Andorra vs Bulgaria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2023

Seeking to pick up their first win of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, Andorra take on Bulgaria at the Estadi Nacional on Saturday.

The White Wings are currently five points behind third-placed Romania and need all three points to keep their slender hopes of reaching Germany alive.

Andorra failed to find their feet in the Euro 2024 qualifiers as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Israel last time out.

In a thrilling affair at the Teddy Stadium, Raz Shlomo and Manor Solomon scored either side of Albett Rosas' 52nd-minute equalizer to hand the hosts all three points.

Koldo Alvarez’s men have now gone seven straight games without a win across all competitions, dating back to a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein in September 2022.

Andorra are currently rooted to the bottom of the Group I table, having picked up just one point from their opening four matches.

Belarus, on the other hand, picked up their first win of the qualifiers as they edged out Kosovo 2-1 at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium.

Prior to that, the White Wings were on a four-match losing streak across all competitions, conceding 11 goals and scoring just two in that time.

With three points from a possible 12, Belarus are currently fourth in the standings, five points behind second-placed Romania.

Andorra vs Bulgaria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Andorra and Bulgaria, with the Lions winning their previous two encounters.

Alvarez’s men are on a seven-match winless run across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing five in that time.

Belarus have managed just one win in their last six away matches while losing four and picking up one draw since June 2022.

Alvarez’s men are currently on a run of three consecutive home defeats, scoring one goal and conceding five since a 1-1 draw against Latvia in September 2022.

Andorra vs Bulgaria Prediction

Bulgaria will be excited to take on a floundering Andorra side who are currently 56 places below them in the latest FIFA World Rankings. We predict the Lions will pick up where they dropped off against Kosovo and make it three wins on the spin against Andorra.

Prediction: Andorra 1-3 Bulgaria

Andorra vs Bulgaria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bulgaria to win

Tip 2: First to score - Bulgaria (The hosts have conceded first in their last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Andorra’s last 10 games)