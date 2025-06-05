Andorra vs England Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7 2025

England travel to Barcelona's RCDE Stadium to take on Andorra in a 2026 World Cup qualifier this Saturday.

Ad

England currently sit at the top of their qualifying group after winning their first two matches in March, while Andorra unsurprisingly fell to defeat in both of their games in the same month.

So can Andorra spring any kind of surprise this weekend or will this be business as usual for the Three Lions?

Andorra vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England's record is, unsurprisingly, a strong one when it comes to games against Andorra. They've played them six times dating back to 2006 and have won all six games. More to the point, they've never conceded against Andorra and have scored a total of 25 goals in return.

England won their first two matches under new boss Thomas Tuchel in March. However, their wins over Albania and Latvia certainly weren't spectacular, beating Albania 2-0 and Latvia 3-0.

Andorra were, unfortunately, beaten by the same two sides England brushed aside in March, suggesting just how large the gap between these two sides is. They have lost three of their last four, and have only scored two goals in their last six - both against hapless San Marino.

Thomas Tuchel has called upon a slightly changed squad for these internationals, with two uncapped players - goalkeeper James Trafford and defender Trevoh Chalobah - both included. Major omissions include Harry Maguire, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

If England captain Harry Kane plays in this game, not only will he be hoping to extend his record of 71 international goals, but he will also draw level on caps with Bobby Charlton and Frank Lampard, making him the joint 7th-most capped player in England history.

Ad

Trending

Andorra vs England Prediction

England did not look entirely convincing in their wins over Latvia and Albania in March, but Andorra are on an even lower level than those opponents. Therefore, a win for the Three Lions is a given here.

The big question will be around how many goals Thomas Tuchel's side can score, with the best case scenario being a proverbial cricket score. That may not happen as Tuchel may shuffle his pack here, but a comfortable win for England is likely regardless.

Ad

Prediction: Andorra 0-4 England

Andorra vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win.

Tip 2: England to score three or more goals - Yes (England have scored three or more goals in five of their six wins over Andorra).

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score for England - Yes (Kane has 71 goals for England including a goal against Andorra in September 2021).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More