Andorra vs England prediction, preview, team news and more | World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Saturday sees England travel to Andorra La Vella to face off against Andorra in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

England are thus far unbeaten in Group I with 16 points to their name, while Andorra have three.

Is this game expected to be an easy win for England, or will Andorra cause the Three Lions any headache?

As one of Europe’s true minnows, it should come as no surprise to find out that Andorra have struggled in this qualification campaign.

However, while they have lost five of their six games thus far and boast a goal difference of -10, they did at least pick up a single win.

That victory came over fellow minnows San Marino in September, with Andorra running out 2-0 winners.

Meanwhile it’s been business as usual for England in this qualification group.

Gareth Southgate’s side are in pole position, having claimed 16 points from a possible 18 thus far. They’ve also scored 18 goals and conceded just two.

Their last match, though, saw them held to a draw by Poland thanks to a late equalizer that meant the game ended 1-1.

Andorra vs England Head-to-Head

England have beaten Andorra on numerous occasions in the past, including victories over them in qualification for Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.

Most recently, they defeated them 4-0 in September in their previous encounter in these World Cup Qualifiers.

Andorra form guide: L-L-W-D-L

England form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Andorra vs England Team News

Andorra

Three of Andorra’s players are unavailable for this game due to suspension in Albert Alavedra, Marcio Vieira and Moi San Nicolas.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Albert Alavedra, Marcio Vieira, Moi San Nicolas

England

Reece James and Kalvin Phillips have both withdrawn from the squad through injury, while Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also been ruled out. Gareth Southgate may also play some of his fringe players in this game.

Injured: Reece James, Kalvin Phillips, Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Andorra vs England Predicted XI

Andorra predicted XI (4-5-1): Josep Gomes, Jordi Rubio, Emili Garcia, Max Llovera, Marc Garcia, Alex Martinez, Marc Pujol, Marc Rebes, Sergio Moreno, Joan Cervos, Cucu

England predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, Fikayo Tomori, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, James Ward-Prowse, Jordan Henderson, Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins, Tammy Abraham, Bukayo Saka

Andorra vs England Prediction

Despite England being likely to rest key players, this should still be a largely one-sided game due to the gulf in talent between the squads.

Andorra’s plastic pitch may give England some early issues, but expect a goal-fest later on once Southgate’s players find their rhythm.

Prediction: Andorra 0-5 England

