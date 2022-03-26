Andorra vs Grenada prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Andorra host Grenada at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella on Monday for an international friendly.

The Tricolors are looking to continue their winning start to 2022 following a narrow victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis earlier this week.

A first-half strike from Jordi Alaez was enough for them to bounce back from consecutive losses in their previous two outings.

Ranked 155th in the world, Koldo Álvarez's side are gearing up for the upcoming UEFA Nations League in June, where they've been drawn alongside Latvia, Liechtenstein and one of Moldova or Kazakhstan in League D.

Grenada are searching for their first win in a year after going six consecutive matches without a victory since beating the US Virgin Islands in the World Cup qualifiers in March 2021.

The Spice Boys were also in action on Wednesday against Gibraltar but could only settle for a share of the spoils.

Andorra vs Grenada Head-To-Head

This will be the first encounter between the sides in history.

Andorra Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Grenada Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Andorra vs Grenada Team News

Andorra

The Tricolors beat Saint Kitts and Nevis on Friday but manager Koldo Alvarez could still make a few changes to his lineup.

Experienced midfielder Jordi Rubio came off the bench in their last game and could be given a start, with Victor Bernat lining up in the attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Federació Andorrana de Futbol @Fedandfut

🤝 | 1-0 | Aláez 45'+1



Gaudeix de les fotos de l'amistós contra Saint Kitts i Nevis a la nostra web

📸 bit.ly/AND_SKN_Imatges El partit, en IMATGES 🎞️| 1-0 | Aláez 45'+1Gaudeix de les fotos de l'amistós contra Saint Kitts i Nevis a la nostra web El partit, en IMATGES 🎞️🇦🇩🤝🇰🇳 | 1-0 | Aláez 45'+1Gaudeix de les fotos de l'amistós contra Saint Kitts i Nevis a la nostra web📸 bit.ly/AND_SKN_Imatges https://t.co/EDTD43KrCi

Grenada

The Spice Boys could make a few changes despite a goalless draw with Gibraltar on Wednesday.

Kairo Mitchell could come in for Dejon Noel-Williams in the attack, while Trishawn Thomas could earn his first international cap in goal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Andorra vs Grenada Predicted XI

Andorra (5-4-1): Iker Álvarez; Albert Alavedra, Moisés San Nicolás, Max Llovera, Joan Cervós, Jordi Rubio; Marc Rebés, Luis Blanco, Marc Pujol, Jordi Aláez; Víctor Bernat.

Grenada (4-2-3-1): Trishawn Thomas; Benjamin Ettienne, Aaron Pierre, Kraig Noel-McLeod, Tyrone Sterling; Alexander McQueen, Kwazim Theodore; Romar Frank, Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong, Regan Charles-Cook; Kairo Mitchell.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Andorra vs Grenada Prediction

This is a clash between two lowly-ranked sides with no genuine quality in their squad to boast about. They are fairly evenly matched in various departments.

As it is just a friendly, we're predicting a drab stalemate.

Prediction: Andorra 1-1 Grenada

Edited by Peter P