Andorra vs Israel Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Andorra will face Israel at the Estadi Nacional on Tuesday in the final round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have endured a torrid run of results in the qualifiers in an admittedly difficult group. They were beaten 1-0 by Belarus in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a hard-fought point before their opponents scored a late winner from just outside the area.

Andorra sit rock-bottom in Group I with just two points from nine games. They will be looking to put an end to their poor run of form in front of their home fans this week.

Israel's inconsistency during the qualifiers has seen them drop out of contention for automatic qualification, although they have secured a playoff spot. They were beaten 2-1 by group leaders Romania in their last match, taking the lead just two minutes after kickoff before their opponents turned the game on its head after the restart.

The visitors sit third in their group with 12 points. They will be looking to add to that tally when they play this week.

Andorra vs Israel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Andorra and Israel. The visitors have won all five of those games.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their five games in this fixture.

All three of Israel's defeats in the qualifiers so far have come on foreign grounds.

Andorra have the worst defensive record in Group I so far with a goal concession tally of 18.

The Chosen Team have kept just one clean sheet in their last 24 games across all competitions.

The Tricolours were ranked 159th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 88 places below their midweek opponents.

Andorra vs Israel Prediction

Andorra are on a four-game losing streak and are without a win in their last 12 games across all competitions. They have lost three of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Israel have lost two of their last three games after winning three in their four games prior. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: Andorra 1-3 Israel

Andorra vs Israel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Israel to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)