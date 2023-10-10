Andorra vs Kosovo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2023

Andorra and Kosovo return to action in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they lock horns at the Andorra National Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides have failed to taste victory since the turn of the year and currently sit at the bottom end of the Group I standings.

Andorra continued to struggle for results as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Switzerland in their most recent European Championship qualifying game on September 12.

Koldo’s men have now gone nine consecutive games without a win across all competitions, a run stretching back to a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein in September 2022.

Andorra have lost four and picked up two draws in their six qualifying matches to sit rooted to the bottom of Group I with two points from their opening six games.

Like the hosts, Kosovo failed to get their quest for a place in Germany up and running as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Romania last time out.

Primoz Gliha’s side have also failed to win their six matches in Group I so far, losing twice and claiming four draws so far.

With four points from a possible 18, Kosovo are currently fourth in the group standings, level on points with fifth-placed Belarus.

Andorra vs Kosovo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Andorra and Kosovo, with their first encounter coming in March’s reverse fixture, when they played out a 1-1 draw.

Andorra are on a nine-match winless run, losing six and claiming three draws since a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein in September 2022.

Kosovo have failed to win their last eight matches across all competitions, picking up six draws and losing twice since a 5-1 victory over Cyprus in the Nations League in September 2022.

Koldo’s men are currently on a run of four competitive home games without a win, losing twice and claiming two draws since beating Liechtenstein 2-1 in the Nations League in June 2022.

Andorra vs Kosovo Prediction

Andorra and Kosovo have endured a truly forgettable qualifying campaign and will be looking to pick up their first win in Group I. Both sides are currently in similar form but we predict Gliha’s side will see off the hosts, who are currently 42 places below them in the latest FIFA Rankings.

Prediction: Andorra 1-2 Kosovo

Andorra vs Kosovo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kosovo to win

Tip 2: First to score - Kosovo (The hosts have conceded first in eight of their last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Andorra’s last 10 outings)