Andorra vs Latvia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

Andorra will host Latvia at the Estadi Nacional on Friday in the opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both teams will be looking to get their qualifying run off to a good start as they both seek debut appearances in the World Cup finals.

The Tricolours played out a goalless draw against Malta in their most recent outing back in November 2024, meaning the West European side have now won just one of their last 23 games across all competitions. The hosts were eliminated from the last World Cup qualifiers in the group stages after finishing in second-to-last place but will be hoping to perform better this time around.

Latvia were also eliminated in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and have struggled to pick up wins recently, with two wins in their last 13 games. The hosts suffered losses to Armenia and North Macedonia during the last international break but will fancy their chances of making the playoffs in a group comprising of their weekend opponents as well as England, Albania and Serbia.

Andorra vs Latvia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 11 previous occasions going into Thursday's game. Andorra are winless in those games, with four ending in draws and Latvia winning the remaining seven.

The two nations last faced off in a Nations League clash back in September 2021 which ended 1-1.

The Tricolours have scored just two goals in their 11 games in this fixture.

The 11 Wolves have scored an impressive nine goals in the last three meetings with Andorra.

Andorra are currently ranked 171st in the FIFA World Rankings while Latvia are ranked 140th.

Andorra vs Latvia Prediction

Andorra are considerable underdogs going into Friday's game despite being at home and will need to be much better than they have been in a long while to get a win.

11 Vilki will be confident to come away with at least a point against a side with such a poor winning record and will receive an extra boost from their dominant history in this fixture.

Prediction: Andorra 0-1 Latvia

Andorra vs Latvia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Latvia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts’ last seven games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last eight matchups)

