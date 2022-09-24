Andorra vs Latvia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Andorra host Latvia at the Estadi Nacional in their capital, Andorra La Vella, on Sunday, looking to end their Nations League campaign on a high.

With only seven points from five games, the Tricolours are in third place of Group 1 in League D, with the prospects of promotion long over.

Yet, Koldo Álvarez's side put up an encouraging display to beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in their last outing.

Latvia, meanwhile, must equal or better Moldova's result from the other game to seal passage to League C.

Moldovan Football @MDA_football Latvia 1-2 Moldova



Latvia had some huge chances towards the end of the match, but Moldova hold on.



Now it comes down to the last matchday.



Moldova face Liechtenstein at home, while Latvia face Andorra away.

The 11 Wolves currently lead their rivals from eastern Europe by 12 points to 10, although it could've been over by now had it not been for their shock loss on Thursday.

Moldova picked up a shock victory in Riga to blow the race wide open, but Latvia still have the advantage and must avoid a defeat in Andorra to qualify.

Andorra vs Latvia Head-To-Head

Latvia have never lost to Andorra in their previous 10 clashes, winning seven and drawing thrice.

The 11 Wolves are on a two-game winning run in the fixture too, including a 3-0 thrashing of Andorra in the June reverse of this season's Nations League.

Andorra Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Latvia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Andorra vs Latvia Team News

Andorra

The Tricolours could field the same lineup that beat Liechtenstein in their last game, meaning Albert Rosas and Marc Pujol will start together once again upfront.

Márcio Vieira will don the captain’s arm band.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Futbola federācija @kajbumba



Pirmā vieta apakšgrupā gan ir pašu rokās! Viss izšķirsies svētdien Andorā



Dāmas un kungi, paldies par 𝐹𝐴𝑁𝑇𝐴𝑆𝑇𝐼𝑆𝐾𝑂 atbalstu tribīnēs



#LVAMDA #11vilki #NationsLeague

Latvia

The 11 Wolves were beaten by Moldova in their last game, but head coach Dainis Kazakevičs could still field the same team once more on Sunday.

Jānis Ikaunieks, who's struck thrice in Latvia's last three games, will be joined in the vanguard by Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Andorra vs Latvia Predicted XI

Andorra (5-3-2): Iker Alvarez; Txus Rubio, Albert Alavedra, Max Llovera, Emili Garcia, Joan Cervos; Marc Rebes, Marcio Vieira, Marc Vales; Albert Rosas, Ricard Fernandez.

Latvia (4-4-2): Pavels Steinbors; Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Kaspars Dubra, Raivis Jurkovskis; Davis Ikaunieks, Eduards Emsis, Kristers Tobers, Andrejs Ciganiks; Janis Ikaunieks, Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

Andorra vs Latvia Prediction

Latvia have been the best team in their group. Following a shock loss to Moldova on Thursday, they should be able to return to winning ways here.

Andorra, aside from a few promising glimpses, have blown hot and cold and might not withstand Latvia's attacking firepower.

Prediction: Andorra 0-2 Latvia

