Andorra vs Liechtenstein prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

With both looking to pick up their first wins in Group D1 of the UEFA Nations League, Andorra and Liechtenstein square off at the Estadi Nacional on Friday.

The visitors head into the weekend on a run of 20 consecutive games without a win and will be desperate to end this dry spell.

Andorra were denied their first win in the Nations League as they were held to a goalless draw by Moldova on Monday.

This followed a humbling 3-0 defeat away to Latvia when the sides squared off in last Friday’s group opener.

Andorra head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last three home games, claiming two wins and one draw since a 4-1 loss to Poland in November 2021.

Elsewhere, Liechtenstein were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Latvia last time out.

They have now lost eight consecutive games across all competitions and are winless in each of their last 20 outings.

Liechtenstein’s last victory came way back in October 2020, when they saw off Luxembourg 2-1 in a friendly fixture.

Andorra vs Liechtenstein Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between Andorra and Liechtenstein, with both sides claiming one win apiece in their previous two encounters.

Andorra Form Guide: D-L-W-W-L

Liechtenstein Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Andorra vs Liechtenstein Team News

Andorra

The duo of Marc Vales and Márcio Vieira are major doubts for Andorra after coming off injured midway through the game against Moldova last time out.

Injured: Marc Vales, Márcio Vieira

Suspended: None

Liechtenstein

Meanwhile, the visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Andorra vs Liechtenstein Predicted XI

Andorra Predicted XI (5-3-2): Josep Gomes; Eric De Pablos, Christian Garcia, Albert Alavedra, Max Llovera, Joan Cervos; Xavi Vieira, Marc Rebés, Jordi Rubio; Jordi Alaez, Ricard Fernandez

Liechtenstein Predicted XI (3-4-3): Benjamin Buechel; Rafael Gruenenfelder, Andreas Malin, Sandro Wolfinger; Lukas Graber, Aron Sele, Niklas Beck, Andrin Netzer; Livio Meier, Yanik Frick, Nicolas Hasler

Andorra vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Liechtenstein head into the weekend on a dire eight-game losing streak, while they are winless in each of their last 20 outings. Andorra, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three straight home outings and we predict they will make use of their home advantage to claim all three points.

Prediction: Andorra 2-1 Liechtenstein

