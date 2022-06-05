Andorra vs Moldova prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Seeking to make it two wins from two in Group D1 of the UEFA Nations League, Moldova visit the Estadi Nacional to face Andorra on Monday.

The hosts, who were handed an opening-day defeat, will be looking to quickly bounce back and get their campaign up and running.

Andorra were denied a dream start to their Nations League campaign as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Latvia on Friday.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winning streak, seeing off Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenada respectively.

Andorra head into Monday’s game unbeaten in four of their last six games on home turf, picking up three wins and one draw in that time.

Elsewhere, Moldova claimed a 2-0 victory away to Liechtenstein in their Nations League opener last time out.

Prior to that, they were on an 11-game winless run, losing 10 games and picking up one draw since a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan in June 2021.

Next up is the challenge of an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in five of their last six meetings, claiming four wins and one draw in that time.

Andorra vs Moldova Head-To-Head

Moldova have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins from the last six meetings between the sides. Andorra have managed one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Andorra Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Moldova Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Andorra vs Moldova Team News

Andorra

Andorra boasts a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns after coming out unscathed in Friday’s defeat against Latvia.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Moldova

Mihail Caimacov came off injured late in the group opener against Liechtenstein and the 23-year-old midfielder is a doubt for the visitors.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Mihail Caimacov

Andorra vs Moldova Predicted XI

Andorra Predicted XI (5-3-2): Josep Gomes; Jesus Rubio, Christian Garcia, Max Llovera, Albert Alavedra, Marc Garcia; Marc Rebes, Marc Vales, Joan Cervos; Jordi Alaez, Albert Rosas

Moldova Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dorian Railean; Veaceslav Posmac, Vadim Bolohan, Igor Armas; Ioan-Calin Revenco, Vadim Rata, Mihail Platica, Oleg Reabciuk; Victor Stina, Marius Iosipoi, Ion Nicolaescu

Andorra vs Moldova Prediction

Fresh off the back of ending their 11-game winless run, Moldova will head into Monday’s matchup with sky-high confidence. Andorra are unbeaten in four of their last six home games and we predict they will maintain this solid run and force a share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: Andorra 1-1 Moldova

