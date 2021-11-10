Andorra vs Poland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Andorra will welcome Poland to Estadi Nacional for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-0 away victory over San Marino last month. Marc Pujol, Sergi Moreno and Cucu all got on the scoresheet to help their nation secure the win.

Poland needed Karol Swiderski's 77th-minute strike to see off Albania with a narrow 1-0 victory away from home.

The win helped the Poles climb to second spot in Group I with 17 points from eight matches. They are three points behind table-toppers England.

Andorra have garnered six points from eight matches. Despite having been eliminated from the running for Qatar 2022, this represents the Pyrenees' best return in a qualifier.

Andorra vs Poland Head-to-Head

Poland were victorious on each of the two occasions they have traded tackles with Andorra. A 4-0 victory in an international friendly in June 2012 was followed by a 3-0 home win in the first leg of the qualifiers in March.

Robert Lewandowski's brace guided the Poles to a comfortable victory on matchday two of the qualifiers.

Andorra returned to winning ways last month after a three-game losing streak. Poland have gone five games without defeat since their disappointing elimination from Euro 2020 in the group stage.

Andorra form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Poland form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Andorra vs Poland Team News

Andorra

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Poland

Robert Lewandowski headlines the squad of 26 players to dispute the qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Andorra vs Poland Predicted XI

Andorra predicted XI (4-5-1): Josep Gomes (GK); Jordi Rubio, Emili Garcia, Max Llovera, Marc Garcia; Alex Martinez, Marc Pujol, Marc Rebes, Sergio Moreno, Joan Cervos; Cucu

Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Robert Gumny; Mateysz Klich, Karol Linetty, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Piotr Zielinski; Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski

Andorra vs Poland Prediction

Poland still have an outside shot at finishing top of the group but are more likely to focus on securing their playoff spot with a win here.

The hosts have nothing left to play for and will prioritize limiting the damage done by their visitors by defending compactly. Poland are led by the red-hot Lewandowski and are likely to have too much in store for their hosts.

Poland have a strong record against the lower-ranked side on the continent and their unbeaten run against sides ranked outside the top 100 is unlikely to end soon. We are backing Paulo Sousa's side to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Andorra 0-2 Poland

Edited by Peter P