Andorra vs Republic of Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

Ireland will be aiming to secure victory over minnows Andorra in an international friendly match in Catalonia on Thursday.
The Irish will be looking to prove a point in this month's double-header following their disastrous start in the World Cup qualifiers.
Their torrid run in last year's UEFA Nations League and the European heartbreak in the playoffs notwithstanding, Ireland lost their opening two 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
The side are winless in 11 games, last emerging victorious in November 2019 against New Zealand in a friendly. However, they will have a good opportunity against a traditionally weak outfit to arrest the slump.
Ranked 158th in the world, Andorra have won only twice in the last three years. Both of those wins came against fellow minnows Lichtenstein and Moldova, though the latter came in a Euro qualifier, only their second competitive victory in 16 years.
Andorra vs Ireland Head-To-Head
Ireland have won all four of their previous clashes with Andorra, twice in World Cup qualifiers and twice in Euro qualifiers, with an aggregate score of 11-2.
This will be their first meeting in 10 years.
Andorra Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L
Ireland Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D
Andorra vs Ireland Team News
Andorra
Koldo Alvarez has named only 23 players for this month's friendlies. Most of the squad are seasoned players in the side, including captain and 103-cap veteran Marcio Vieira, goalkeeper Josep Gomes and Marc Pujol.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Ireland
Stephen Kenny has named a 26-man squad for the friendlies against Andorra and Hungary, including six uncapped players.
Darren Randolph returns after missing the March games through injury, while Lee O'Connor has been called up for the first time since November 2019.
However, a number of well-known names have missed out with fitness concerns, including Robbie Brady, Callum O'Dawda, Jeff Hendrick and Kevin Long.
Injured: Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Callum O'Dawda, Enda Stevens, Jack Bryne, Jeff Hendrick, Kevin Long.
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Mark Travers
Andorra vs Ireland Predicted XI
Andorra (4-4-2): Josep Gomes; Moi San Nicolas, Max Llovera, Christian Garcia, Albert Alavedra; Alex Martinez, Marcio Vieira, Marc Vales, Joan Cervos; Ricard Fernandez, Jordi Alaez.
Ireland (3-4-3): Darren Randolph; Shane Duffy, Lee O'Connor, John Egan; Seamus Coleman, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, Ryan Manning; Danny Mandroiu, James Collins, Daryl Horgan.
Andorra vs Ireland Prediction
Ireland may not be at full strength but shouldn't have many problems dispatching Andorra.
A comfortable victory is on the cards for the Boys in Green.
Prediction: Andorra 0-3 Ireland
