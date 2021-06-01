Andorra vs Republic of Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

Ireland will be aiming to secure victory over minnows Andorra in an international friendly match in Catalonia on Thursday.

The Irish will be looking to prove a point in this month's double-header following their disastrous start in the World Cup qualifiers.

Their torrid run in last year's UEFA Nations League and the European heartbreak in the playoffs notwithstanding, Ireland lost their opening two 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The side are winless in 11 games, last emerging victorious in November 2019 against New Zealand in a friendly. However, they will have a good opportunity against a traditionally weak outfit to arrest the slump.

Ranked 158th in the world, Andorra have won only twice in the last three years. Both of those wins came against fellow minnows Lichtenstein and Moldova, though the latter came in a Euro qualifier, only their second competitive victory in 16 years.

Andorra vs Ireland Head-To-Head

Ireland have won all four of their previous clashes with Andorra, twice in World Cup qualifiers and twice in Euro qualifiers, with an aggregate score of 11-2.

This will be their first meeting in 10 years.

🇦🇩 ANDORRA 🆚 IRLANDA 🇮🇪, a l'Estadi Nacional



✅ Les ràpides gestions de la FAF a última hora han arribat a bon port i el canvi d'escenari és possible. Aquest amistós es disputarà a l'Estadi Nacional mantenint el mateix horari, el 3 de juny a les 18h. pic.twitter.com/U1G8PwZkU2 — FederacióAndFutbol (@Fedandfut) May 25, 2021

Andorra Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Ireland Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

Andorra vs Ireland Team News

Andorra

Koldo Alvarez has named only 23 players for this month's friendlies. Most of the squad are seasoned players in the side, including captain and 103-cap veteran Marcio Vieira, goalkeeper Josep Gomes and Marc Pujol.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

"I'm happy it's diverse, we're all here for one reason and that's to do well for the Republic..." 🇮🇪@EdozieOgbene praises the ever-growing diversity in the Irish squad after his first call-up 🙌#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #ANDIRL pic.twitter.com/vAEDa2oQnR — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 31, 2021

Ireland

Stephen Kenny has named a 26-man squad for the friendlies against Andorra and Hungary, including six uncapped players.

Darren Randolph returns after missing the March games through injury, while Lee O'Connor has been called up for the first time since November 2019.

However, a number of well-known names have missed out with fitness concerns, including Robbie Brady, Callum O'Dawda, Jeff Hendrick and Kevin Long.

Injured: Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Callum O'Dawda, Enda Stevens, Jack Bryne, Jeff Hendrick, Kevin Long.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mark Travers

Andorra vs Ireland Predicted XI

Andorra (4-4-2): Josep Gomes; Moi San Nicolas, Max Llovera, Christian Garcia, Albert Alavedra; Alex Martinez, Marcio Vieira, Marc Vales, Joan Cervos; Ricard Fernandez, Jordi Alaez.

Ireland (3-4-3): Darren Randolph; Shane Duffy, Lee O'Connor, John Egan; Seamus Coleman, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, Ryan Manning; Danny Mandroiu, James Collins, Daryl Horgan.

Andorra vs Ireland Prediction

Ireland may not be at full strength but shouldn't have many problems dispatching Andorra.

A comfortable victory is on the cards for the Boys in Green.

Prediction: Andorra 0-3 Ireland

