Andorra vs Romania Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2023

Andorra host Romania at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella on Friday for the Euro 2024 qualifiers in Group I.

The Principality side are the lowest-ranked team in the group at 153rd and have never qualified for a major tournament before.

Their UEFA Nations League campaign last year also ended in disappointment as Andorra remained in League D with just eight points in six games.

Koldo Álvarez's side won, drew and lost twice each in a group consisting of Latvia, Moldova and Liechtenstein.

Romania, meanwhile, are looking to make a return to the European stage after eight years, having missed out on the Euro 2020 finals.

However, the Tricolors will have to produce a much-improved form compared to their poor UEFA Nations League performances last year which saw them get relegated at the end.

The eastern European outfit dropped to League C after collecting just seven points in six games, winning twice (1-0 vs Finland and 4-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Head coach Edward Iordănescu has called up 26 players for this month's doubleheader against Andorra and Belarus, including veteran midfielder and skipper Nicolae Stanciu.

Alex Dobre, Adrian Șut and Louis Munteanu are in line to make their international debuts for Romania.

Andorra vs Romania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Romania have a 100% win record against Andorra in their previous four clashes, scoring 15 goals and conceding just once.

Andorra and Romania last met in October 2013 which ended in a 4-0 win for Romania.

Romania have won just two of their last five games, keeping just one clean sheet (5-0 vs Moldova in November 2022 friendly).

Andorra have lost their last two games without scoring a goal.

Andorra are winless in their last three games and could go four on the bounce for the first time since a run of 13 between September 2020 and June 2021.

Andorra vs Romania Prediction

Andorra have historically been minnows of European football, and given their tiny population, they have been unable to produce serious talents.

Romania have some good options compared to their opponents, and while they are currently missing George Pușcaș and Vlad Chiricheș, the Tricolours should still be able to prevail in this game.

Prediction: Andorra 0-2 Romania

Andorra vs Romania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Romania

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

