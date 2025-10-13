Andorra vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Serbia journey to the Estadi de la FAF d'Encamp to take on Andorra in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Koldo’s men have failed to taste victory in their last nine outings across all competitions and will be looking to cause an upset in Encamp.

Andorra picked up their first points in the World Cup qualifiers on Saturday when they fought back from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw against Latvia at the Daugava Stadium.

Koldo’s side lost each of their previous five matches in Group K, conceding 10 goals and failing to find the back of the net across the five games.

Andorra, who are currently 174th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, sit rock-bottom in the group standings, having picked up just one point from a possible 18.

Elsewhere, Serbia suffered a huge blow in their quest for a third consecutive World Cup appearance as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Albania on home soil.

Before that, Zoran Mirkovic’s men kicked off the campaign with two wins and one draw from their opening three games before suffering a 5-0 hammering at the hands of England on September 9.

Serbia have picked up seven points from their five qualifying matches so far to sit third in the Group K standings, four points behind second-placed Albania, albeit with one game in hand.

Andorra vs Serbia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Andorra and Serbia, with Mirkovic’s men picking up a 3-0 victory when they first met in September’s reverse fixture.

Andorra are without a win in their last nine matches across all competitions, losing six and claiming three draws since a 2-0 friendly victory over San Marino in October 2024.

Serbia have failed to win eight of their last nine away games across all competitions, losing three and claiming five draws since June 2024.

Andorra are on a run of six back-to-back competitive home defeats, stretching back to a goalless draw against Belarus in the UEFA Nations League in September 2023.

Andorra vs Serbia Prediction

A run of two defeats in their last two games has put Serbia’s qualification hopes in the balance, making Tuesday’s tie a must-win as they look to clinch the playoff spot.

Andorra turned in a resilient team display at the weekend, but they have failed to win their last nine matches across all competitions, and we fancy Mirkovic’s men to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Andorra 0-3 Serbia

Andorra vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Serbia to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Serbia’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of the visitors’ last 10 outings)

