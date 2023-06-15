Andorra vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2023

Andorra will welcome Switzerland to the Estadi Nacional in the group-stage match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

The hosts are winless in the two games thus far and were held to a 1-1 draw by Kosovo in their previous outing after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Romania in their campaign opener.

The visitors have won their two games in the competitions thus far and are at the top of the Group I standings. Goals from Ruben Vargas, Zeki Amdouni, and Silvan Widmer helped them record a 3-0 win over Israel in their previous outing.

Both teams will play their first game since March and will look to resume their qualification campaigns with a win.

Andorra vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice thus far, with both coming in the qualification campaign of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The visitors recorded wins in both games, including a 2-1 win at Friday's venue.

Switzerland have outscored the hosts 5-1 in these meetings.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in the UEFA Euro qualifiers, scoring eight goals in two games. They are also one of the nine teams to have kept clean sheets in two games thus far.

The hosts have scored just one goal in two games in the competition thus far.

The visitors' last 13 games have produced conclusive results with seven wins and six defeats in that period.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, failing to score in three games in that period.

Andorra have just one win in their last five home games. The visitors, meanwhile, have recorded just a couple of wins in their last seven away games, excluding the FIFA World Cup.

Andorra vs Switzerland Prediction

Tricolors have endured a poor run in their recent games and are winless since last September. They have scored just a couple of goals in their last five games in all competitions.

Nati, on the other hand, have enjoyed a good run in the qualification campaign thus far with a 100% record, scoring eight goals without conceding once. They also have a 100% record against the hosts and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Andorra 0-3 Switzerland

Andorra vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Switzerland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Renato Steffen to score or assist any time - Yes

