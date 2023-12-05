Andratx vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Andratx will welcome Real Sociedad to Camp Municipal Sa Plana for a Copa del Rey second-round clash on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback home win over Espanyol B in the Segunda RFEF. Roger Martinez put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute, while Miquel Jaume drew the game level from the spot in the 42nd minute. Adrian Garrido scored the match-winner in the 78th minute.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Osasuna in La Liga. Moi Gomez broke the deadlock in the second minute, while Nigeria international Umar Sadiq continued his resurgence with a well-taken strike from 25 yards.

Sociedad will turn their focus to the Cup and booked their spot at this stage with a narrow 1-0 away win over CD Bunol in the last round. Andratx needed extra time to see off Tarazona with a 3-2 home win.

Andratx vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Andratx's last six games in all competitions, including each of the last four, have produced three goals or more.

Four of Real Sociedad's last five games across all competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Andratx are unbeaten in all eight games they have played at home this season, winning five games in this sequence.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last five games on their travels (three wins).

Andratx vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Andratx have been in fine form this term, particularly at home where they have remained unbeaten all season long. However, they will face the biggest test of their campaign so far when they host Real Sociedad.

Imanol Alguacil's side have been flying high and are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions. They have drawn each of their last two games and will be eager to get back to winning ways, albeit against a fourth-division side. However, they will not underrate the threat posed by their opponents, having needed a 67th-minute goal in the last round to get here.

We are backing the Basque outfit to scale through to the next round with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Andratx 0-3 Real Sociedad

Andratx vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Real Sociedad to score over 1.5 goals