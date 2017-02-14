Andre Gomes says his playing style is a mix of Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic

The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Valencia last summer

by Rohit Viswanathan News 14 Feb 2017, 16:47 IST

Gomes celebrates with Neymar and Messi

What’s the story?

Andre Gomes has had a stop-start season so far for Barcelona and is still getting used to playing at the tempo of his teammates but there is definitely an improvement in his game. With Andres Iniesta getting older and Rakitic’s future still in doubt, this season is make or break as far as Gomes’s Barcelona career is concerned

But Gomes believes he is always learning and has a unique playing style as well. Asked in detail about who he feels he is most similar to he said, “I prefer to have my own style... I think I’m a mix of the two [Iniesta and Rakitic]. No one is the same as either of them. They’re two great players.”

The midfielder might be currently on a learning curve but Barcelona will be hoping he can fulfil his potential.

In case you didn’t know..

Andre Gomes despite being Portuguese, chose to play for Barcelona knowing his countryman Cristiano Ronaldo is at Real Madrid. The midfielder played for Valencia last season and was exceptional in the centre of the park.

He lifted the Euro 2016 in the summer before completing his move to Catalunya.

The heart of the matter

Gomes has been rotating with Dennis Suarez in that midfield and has also played across the three positions in the centre of the park. When Busquets was out injured he filled in for his teammate.

He has already played in Rakitic’s role, as well as in a more advanced position where Iniesta usually plays. It seems his versatility is his strength and Barcelona have utilized it well this season but that might have been the reason for his average showings so far.

Gomes has struggled for consistency this campaign and needs to be given a more definite role in the first team. Shifting him around might be affecting his game but by his own admission, he is determined to be successful as a versatile playmaker.

Also Read: Valencia director Jesus Garcia Pitarch reveals Real Madrid almost signed Andre Gomes

What’s next?

With Busquets returning and Iniesta also back to full fitness, he might find his chances once again limited. The Catalans will take on PSG tonight in the UEFA Champions League and it will be a very tough task for them despite being favourites.

Sportskeeda’s take

The next two months will be crucial for Gomes. He was Barcelona’s biggest signing of the summer which puts him under more pressure to perform. His recent performances have been encouraging and Luis Enrique will be hoping for more from the same.