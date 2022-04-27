"Anfield is hell" - Villarreal player says Liverpool have the 'worst stadium' in England 

Liverpool are set to host Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at Anfield on Wednesday, April 27. Ahead of the highly-anticipated fixture, Yellow Submarine midfielder Etienne Capoue has made a rallying cry to his colleagues as they prepare to play at the iconic stadium.

The Frenchman, who spent eight years in the Premier League representing the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Watford, has rich experience of what it feels like playing at Anfield. Etienne Capoue has described the Liverpool stadium as "hell," adding that it is the worst stadium he's been to in England.

“Anfield is hell, you have to say it how it is. It's hell,” the Villarreal midfielder told AFP (via Yahoo Sport).

“It's the worst stadium I've been to in England. Whether it's the atmosphere, the way they play... For 90 minutes, you live in hell. They have this ability to transcend themselves, to cause you nothing but problems, all the time, in any part of the field."

B/R Football @brfootball



(via

Villarreal were pumped after knocking Bayern out of the Champions League(via @VillarrealCF Villarreal were pumped after knocking Bayern out of the Champions League 🎉(via @VillarrealCF)https://t.co/z8KpVGly32

Speaking about his experience at Anfield, the Frenchman couldn't help but mention how Liverpool's attackers run riot in front of their fans.

"They never stop, they rush you all the time, they only want to score goals, and even when they score, they carry on. They want to knock you out. They don't care what or who is in front of them. They just want to kill everyone, and that's it.”

What we can expect from Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield

Capoue in action for Villareal

The Reds will definitely go all out with the mission to secure an important victory on their home ground when they face Villarreal. Once again, we should expect to see another rampant attacking display from the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Divock Origi could also join the party.

Meanwhile, the Spanish side will definitely approach the game with a lot of confidence. After edging past the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich in the previous rounds, Unai Emery's men are high on morale at the moment and will definitely fancy their chances. It remains to be seen if they can pull off another miracle this time.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava