Angers vs Paris Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17 2025

Angers face newly-promoted Paris FC at the Stade Raymond Kopa on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season this Sunday.

Angers finished last season in 14th place, avoiding the drop by just three points in the end despite some real scares.

Paris FC, meanwhile, will play in Ligue 1 for the first time in 46 years after gaining promotion last season, finishing 2nd in Ligue 2.

So can Paris spring a mild upset here, or will Angers claim an opening weekend victory?

Angers vs Paris Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides met was in the 2023-24 season, when Angers were in Ligue 2. They split results that season, with Angers winning 2-0 at the Stade Raymond Kopa and falling 3-1 to Paris in the return game.

After losing five games in a row between March and April, Angers looked doomed to relegation last season. However, three wins in their final six games were enough to rescue their campaign entirely, with the best being an upset of high-flying Strasbourg.

Paris have been on a flyer since the turn of the year, winning a total of 12 league games in 2025 while only suffering four defeats in return. They were unbeaten in their final seven Ligue 2 matches.

Angers have been very quiet in the current transfer window. At the time of writing they have only bought in two free transfers, while letting go a number of ageing veterans, including forward Lois Diony.

In contrast, Paris FC have spent a surprising €35m this summer and have bought in defender Otavio and forward Moses Simon amongst others, a signal of their intent to make a mark in Ligue 1.

Angers vs Paris Prediction

Paris FC seem determined to make a good go of staying up in Ligue 1 this season after being promoted for the first time in 46 years. However, they have drawn a slightly tricky fixture here.

Angers aren't the best side in Ligue 1, but they ended the 2024-25 campaign in decent enough form, and despite some of their struggles, boasted a relatively strong defensive record.

That might be enough to get them over the line here, despite the high hopes of the visitors.

Prediction: Angers 2-1 Paris

Angers vs Paris Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Angers to win.

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Paris have only failed to score in two games in 2025).

Tip 3: Moses Simon to score for Paris - Yes (Simon scored eight goals for Nantes last season and will be the away side's biggest threat).

