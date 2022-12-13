Angers SCO vs Chamois Niortais Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2022

Angers SCO and Chamois Niortais will go head-to-head at the Raymond Kopa Stadium in a friendly on Wednesday (December 14).

Abdelaziz Bouhazama’s men head into the midweek matchup on a run of eight defeats and will look to stop the rot ahead of their return to Ligue 1 action.

Angers SCO @AngersSCO Dans le cadre la 18ème journée de @Ligue1UberEats , les Scoïstes se déplaceront sur la pelouse du @PSG_inside le mercredi 11 janvier à 21h !

Angers failed to snap their losing streak as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Saint-Gilloise in the first of their two friendlies on Friday. They have now lost eight games across competitions since a 1-0 victory over OGC Nice in September.

Angers have endured an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign and are languishing at the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings with just eight points from 15 games.

Angers SCO @AngersSCO



Face à Niort mercredi, au Stade Raymond-Kopa puis samedi à Tours face à Auxerre !



🗓 Découvrez le programme de la semaine avec deux matchs amicaux ! Face à Niort mercredi, au Stade Raymond-Kopa puis samedi à Tours face à Auxerre !

Meanwhile, Niort made it two wins from two last time out when they saw off Estrela 2-1 in a friendly away from home. That followed a penalty shootout win over National 2 side Bergerac Perigord in round eight of the Coupe de France on November 18.

Niort head into the midweek clash unbeaten in five of their last six games, with a 2-1 loss to Stade Lavallois on November 5 being the exception.

Angers SCO vs Chamois Niortais Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 22 meetings, Angers boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Niort have picked up one fewer win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Niort are unbeaten in their last four visits to the Raymond Kopa Stadium, claiming one win and three draws since a 1-0 loss in July 2014.

Angers SCO @AngersSCO Immense bravo à nos joueurs Sofiane Boufal et Azzedine Ounahi ainsi qu'à l'ensemble de l'équipe du Maroc pour cette qualification historique 🤩 🇲🇦

Angers have lost their last eight games since a 1-0 victory at Nice in September.

Niort are unbeaten in five of their last six games acrosscompetitions, claiming four wins and one draw since October.

Angers SCO vs Chamois Niortais Prediction

Going by past results between the two teams, a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action could ensue.

Angers will set out in search of a pick-me-up win having struggled to grind out results in recent weeks. While Niort have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, the Ligue 1 side should stop the rot and claim a slender win.

Prediction: Angers 2-1 Chamois Niortais

Angers SCO vs Chamois Niortais Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Angers SCO

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Angers’ last eight games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams.)

