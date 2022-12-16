Angers vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2022

Angers will face Auxerre at the Stade de la Vallée du Cher on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

The home side have endured a near-abysmal campaign and currently find themselves rock-bottom in the Ligue 1 standings with the midpoint of the season fast approaching. They were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Lille in their last league outing, falling behind just before the interval and failing to find their way back into the game.

Angers will play the final of their three slated friendlies this weekend and will be targeting victory after losing the previous two games.

Auxerre have not had the smoothest return to the French top flight but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their last competitive game, conceding four of those goals in the second half.

AJA will host Monaco on their return to competitive action later this month and will be looking to continue their preparations for the clash on Saturday.

Angers vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two sides. Angers have won five of those games while Auxerre have won just once.

There have been three draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

Angers are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2012.

AJA are without a clean sheet in their last three games while Les Scoïstes have failed to keep any in their last nine.

Auxerre have picked up just four points away from home in the league this season. Only Nantes have picked up fewer.

The Black and Whites have the joint-worst offensive record on the road in Ligue 1 this season with a goal tally of just six.

Angers vs Auxerre Prediction

Angers have lost their last nine games across all competitions, with their most recent win coming back in August. They have won just one away game all season and could struggle here.

Auxerre's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will aim to build on that. However, they have struggled away from home this season and may have to settle for a draw here.

Prediction: Angers 2-2 Auxerre

Angers vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of Auxerre's last eight away matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but two of Auxerre's last nine matches)

