Angers vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2023

Angers face off with Auxerre in a battle of Ligue 1’s bottom two sides this Sunday at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Angers are currently propping up the Ligue 1 table with just nine points to their name, meaning they are five points away from 19th place Auxerre coming into this game. Calling their recent form appalling would be a severe understatement.

Auxerre have not fared much better in recent months, as they haven’t won since October 30 and only ended a seven-game losing run last weekend with a 0-0 draw against Reims. However, they are only five points from safety, giving them a slim hope of survival.

Angers vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Angers have not lost to Auxerre in a competitive match since a Coupe de France game back in 2012. Most recently, the sides drew 2-2, with Auxerre being reduced to 10 men.

Angers’ last win came back on 18 September against Nice. Since then, they’ve claimed a solitary point, securing a 0-0 draw with Lorient last weekend. That result snapped a shocking run of 13 losses in a row.

Auxerre are also on a bad run, and have won just once in their last 18 games. During that run, they’ve lost 13 times.

Unsurprisingly, these two sides boast the worst defences in Ligue 1 right now, with Auxerre having conceded 46 goals and Angers having conceded 47. Both sides are also low scorers, with just 18 goals each to their name.

Angers’ Pierrick Capelle has been booked on seven occasions this season, more than any other player in Ligue 1.

Angers vs Auxerre Prediction

This one should be a close game to call, as both sides have been in awful form this season, struggling to score goals and also struggling to keep them out.

With Angers having the home advantage, that could give them a slight edge here, but they have also not won since mid-September, and so it’s hard to see that changing here.

Both sides will be desperate for a win, and so they’re likely to score, but predicting a winner seems futile. A draw is the most likely result.

Prediction: Angers 1-1 Auxerre

Angers vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (Both sides are low-scoring and neither has managed to score more than twice in a game recently).

Tip 3: Both teams to score – Yes (Both sides have weak defences, and have kept six clean sheets between them this season).

