Angers vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19 2025

Angers play host to Auxerre in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Raymond Kopa this Sunday.

Angers have been resurgent recently and have climbed up into 13th place, while Auxerre are three spots above them in 10th. However, a win for Angers here would draw them level on points with their opponents.

So which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Angers vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Angers' last two matches with Auxerre have ended in defeat. However, at home, they do have a good record against this weekend's opponents. They are unbeaten in six, although they have not actually beaten Auxerre at home since 2013.

After picking up no wins from their first eight games, Angers definitely appeared to have turned a corner recently. They have won their last two league games, and if you add in the Coupe de France, they are actually on a four-game winning streak.

Auxerre, in contrast, have hit a real slump as of late. Their last win came on November 24, and since then, they've collected just three points from a potential 15. Add in their upset loss to Dunkerque in the Coupe de France and they are not a team in form at all.

In a weird quirk, five of Angers' 19 goals this season have come after the 90th minute, including two in their last two matches.

While Auxerre's form has definitely fallen off since November, they have still proven to be robust at times. Their three draws in their current winless streak came against three of Ligue 1's best sides in Lille, Lens and Paris St. Germain.

Angers vs Auxerre Prediction

While the league places of these teams suggest that this is a closely-matched game, the truth is that one of these teams is on good form while the other is struggling for traction.

After finding things hard at the start of the season, Angers appear to have hit a stride right now, and while three of their four recent wins have come over weaker sides, they definitely seem full of confidence.

Auxerre, on the other hand, have found things difficult recently, and more to the point, they have lost their last two away games, too.

With that in mind, it's likely we get a home win here.

Prediction: Angers 2-1 Auxerre

Angers vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Angers to win.

Tip 2: Esteban Lepaul to score for Angers - Yes (Lepaul has scored three goals in his last two games).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Angers have only kept one clean sheet at home this season).

