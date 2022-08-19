Angers vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21, 2022 

Angers will host Brest at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday in the third gameweek of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season.

The hosts have had a rather sluggish but eventful start to their league campaign. They played out a goalless draw against Nantes on matchday one before playing out a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Auxerre in their second game. Lois Diony and Amine Salama got on the scoresheet in either half to help overturn an early two-goal deficit.

Angers sit 12th in the league table with two points. They have played well in their two league outings so far and will now look to clinch maximum points against their visitors.

Brest, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their weekend hosts this season. They were beaten 3-2 by Lens in their first game, running out of steam in their push for a comeback. Brest then played out a 1-1 draw against Olympique Marseille, although they were clearly the better of the two teams and deserved to win.

The visitors have picked up one point from a maximum of six and sit 14th in the league table. They will now look to pick up their first win of the season this weekend.

Angers vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Angers and Brest. The hosts have won five of the last seven matchups, while Brest have won 14. The other four games have ended in draws.

Les Scoïstes have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture after losing three of their previous four.

All but two of Angers' ten league wins last season came on home turf.

Brest lost 16 Ligue 1 games last season, with exactly half of those losses coming on the road.

The Pirates have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 12 Ligue 1 outings.

Angers vs Brest Prediction

Angers are on a run of back-to-back draws and are winless in their last four games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last six league games at the Stade Raymond Kopa and will hope to capitalise on their home advantage on Sunday.

Brest, meanwhile, are also winless in their two games this season and have now lost four of their last five league outings. They have won just three games on the road all year and could settle for a point here.

Prediction: Angers 1-1 Brest

Angers vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in four of the Pirates' last five away games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of their last seven matchups have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Edited by Bhargav