Angers vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28 2025

Angers play host to Brest in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Raymond Kopa this Sunday.

Both of these teams have found things tough going in the early stages of the Ligue 1 season. Angers are currently in 13th place, wihle Brest are one place below them in 14th.

So can either of these teams pick up what would be a massively valuable win this weekend?

Angers vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Angers' recent record against Brest is not a good one at all. Brest have won five of the last six meetings between these sides, although it is worth noting that Angers came out on top last time Brest visited the Stade Raymond Kopa.

After winning their opening match of the season against newly-promoted Paris FC, Angers have not tasted victory since. However, managing to only lose 1-0 to both PSG and Lyon is quite impressive in its own right, meaning their start has been better than it looks on paper.

Brest, on the other hand, started their campaign terribly by drawing with Lille before losing three in a row. However, last weekend saw them crush Nice 4-1 in a very impressive showing, suggesting their season may have kickstarted.

With just three goals scored and only four conceded in their opening five matches, no team in Ligue 1 has been involved in fewer goals this season than Angers.

On the flip side of that, Brest have been involved in 20 goals thus far, with nine scored and eleven conceded. Only games involving Lille and Paris FC have seen more goals.

Angers vs Brest Prediction

While Angers haven't been winning games recently, their losses have also been relatively tight games, meaning this one is tricky to pick.

However, Brest seemed to click when they beat Nice last weekend, and their good record against Angers in recent years is another reason to favour them here.

Don't expect a goal-fest, as all of Angers' games this season have been low-scoring affairs. However, the prediction is for Brest to just about come out on top.

Prediction: Angers 0-1 Brest

Angers vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (there have been under 2.5 goals scored in Angers' last six matches).

Tip 3: Ludovic Ajorque to score or assist for Brest - Yes (Ajorque was involved in all four of Brest's goals last weekend).

