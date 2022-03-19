Angers vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Angers return to action this weekend and will host Brest at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday afternoon in the 29th matchday of the French Ligue 1.

The home side are in very poor form at the moment and are gradually descending the table. They were beaten 1-0 by Reims last time out and could have avoided defeat but were guilty of wasteful finishing when their chances came.

Angers sit 14th in the Ligue 1 standings with 29 points from 28 games. They are now three points above the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Brest have been rather inconsistent of late, picking up three wins, two draws and five losses in their last 10 league games. They were beaten 4-1 by Olympique Marseille in their last game, marking their second straight home loss in the league.

Brest sit a place above their weekend hosts in the league table with 35 points. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

Angers vs Brest Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between Angers and Brest. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in September last year. The game ended 1-1.

Angers Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Brest Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Angers vs Brest Team News

Angers

Vincent Manceau received a red card against Reims last time out and has been suspended from Sunday's game alongside Casimir Ninga. Jimmy Cabot and Zinedine Ould Khaled both remain out with injuries and are set to miss out as well.

Injured: Jimmy Cabot, Zinedine Ould Khaled

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Casimir Ninga, Vincent Manceau

Brest

Ronael Pierre-Gabriel is out with an injury and is not expected to play against Angers. Christophe Herelle's involvement at the weekend is in doubt.

Injured: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel

Doubtful: Christophe Herelle

Suspended: None

Angers vs Brest Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Danijel Petkovic; Abdoulaye Bamba, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Enzo Ebosse; Nabil Bentaleb, Thomas Mangani; Mathias Pereira Lage, Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal; Stephane Bahoken

Brest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot; Jean-Kevin Duverne, Christophe Herelle, Lilian Brassier, Jere Uronen; Haris Belkebla, Lucien Agoume; Romain Del Castillo, Youssef Belaili, Franck Honorat; Martin Satriano

Angers vs Brest Prediction

Angers are on a seven-game losing streak in the league and have won just one of their last 12 across all competitions. They have struggled in front of goal of late, failing to score in four of their last five games.

Brest have had mixed results of late, winning just one of their last four games. They are, however, unbeaten in back-to-back away games and could pick up maximum points on Sunday.

Prediction: Angers 0-1 Brest

