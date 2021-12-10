Angers vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Angers and Clermont Foot will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 18 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game off the back of a 2-1 away victory over Reims. Sofiane Boufal and Angelo Fulgini scored second-half goals to inspire their side to victory.

Clermont fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Montpellier, with Elye Wahi scoring the match-winner in the 28th minute.

The defeat left Les Lanciers in the relegation zone, having garnered 14 points from 17 matches. Angers have mustered 25 points so far to sit in eighth position.

Angers vs Clermont Head-to-Head

Angers have a slightly better record across their last 18 matches against Clermont. Les Scoïstes have eight wins to their name, scoring 26 goals and conceding 24.

Sunday's visitors were victorious on six occasions while four matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a Ligue 2 fixture in April 2015. Goals from Famara Diedhiou and Baptiste Martin helped Clement secure a 2-0 home win.

The visiting side are currently on a seven-game winless streak, losing six while Angers have two wins and two draws from their last five matches.

Angers form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Clermont form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Angers vs Clermont Team News

Angers

Mathias Pereira Lage, Bilal Brahimi and Zinedine Ould Khaled are all unavailable due to injuries. Paul Bernardoni has been ruled out with an illness.

Injuries: Mathias Pereira Lage, Bilal Brahimi, Zinedine Ould Khaled

Unavailable: Paul Bernardoni

Suspension: None

Clermont

Oriol Busquets (calf), Elba Rashani (muscle), Jean-Claude Billong (ankle), Josue Albert (calf) and Cedric Hountondji (groin) have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Jim Allevinah and Pierre-Yves Hamel are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Oriol Busquets, Elba Rashani, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Josue Albert, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Cedric Hountondji

Doubtful: Jim Allevinah, Pierre-Yves Hamel

Suspension: None

Angers vs Clermont Predicted XI

Angers predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Danijel Petkovic; Vincent Manceau, Ismail Traore, Romain Thomas; Jimmy Cabot, Azzedine Ounahi, Thomas Mangani, Souleyman Doumbia; Angelo Fulgini; Mohamed Ali Cho, Sofiane Boufal

Clermont Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas (GK); Vital N’Simba, Yohann Magnin, Florent Ogier, Akim Zedadka; Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien; Jonathan Iglesias, Jason Berthomier, Joddel Dosou; Mohamed Bayo

Angers vs Clermont Prediction

Angers have been inconsistent throughout the season and this could see them miss out on European qualification. Despite their lack of momentum, the home side have been reliable in front of goal which could come in handy against the struggling Clermont Foot.

The visitors are participating in the top-flight for the first time ever and started the campaign brightly. They have since been sent crashing down and we are backing Angers to secure a comfortable victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Angers 2-0 Clermont

Edited by Shardul Sant