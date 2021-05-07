Angers vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Angers play host to relegated Dijon at the Stade Raymond Kopa in a Ligue 1 clash this weekend.

Angers are currently in a comfortable mid-table spot in 13th place. Meanwhile, Dijon have been condemned to Ligue 2 after failing to pull themselves off the bottom of the table.

Can Dijon rescue some pride with a win here or will Angers add to their woes by handing them yet another loss?

Angers vs Dijon Head-to-Head

Angers are currently on one of the worst runs in Ligue 1, as they have not won a game since their 3 March victory over Metz.

Stephane Moulin’s side have only won three games since the turn of the year. They are currently on a four-match losing streak.

Last weekend saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Lorient, meaning they’ll be desperate to turn things around in this game.

Meanwhile, Dijon have only won three games in the entirety of the 2020-21 season, and have lost all but one of their last 15 matches.

With form like that, it’s hardly a surprise that they’ve already been relegated – but the fact that they’re now 14 points adrift of 19th place is even more disappointing.

Last weekend, Dijon suffered yet another horrendous defeat, losing 5-1 to Metz. It was the second time they had conceded five goals in the space of two games.

Given Dijon’s form this season, it should come as no surprise that they lost 1-0 to Angers in August. In fact, they haven’t defeated Angers since 2018.

Angers form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Dijon form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Angers vs Dijon Team News

Angers

Angers have a simply ludicrous number of injuries to contend with right now – eight in total. This may be an explanation for their poor form. Lassana Coulibaly is suspended for this game.

Injured: Ismael Traore, Ibrahim Amadou, Abdoulaye Bamba, Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: Souleyman Doumbia, Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal, Rachid Alioui

Suspended: Lassana Coulibaly

Dijon

Dijon have two players suspended for this game, while a further two are injured. Didier Ndong is a doubt, while Arthur Zagre has been ruled out due to COVID-19.

Injured: Roger Assale, Yassine Benzia

Doubtful: Didier Ndong

Suspended: Senou Coulibaly, Bersant Celina

Unavailable: Arthur Zagre

Angers vs Dijon Predicted XI

Angers predicted XI (5-3-2): Paul Bernardoni, Vincent Manceau, Mateo Pavlovic, Zinedine Khaled, Romain Thomas, Pierrick Capelle, Mathias Pereira Lage, Thomas Mangani, Jimmy Cabot, Stephane Bahoken, Lois Diony

Dijon predicted XI (5-3-2): Saturnin Allagbe, Fouad Chafik, Ngonda Muzinga, Bruno Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Anibal Chala, Eric Ebimbe, Wesley Lautoa, Jordan Marie, Mama Balde, Mihai-Alexandru Dobre

Angers vs Dijon Prediction

Angers have been on a terrible run of form recently, but this should be a good chance for them to turn their slump around.

Dijon faced Metz, a side in awful form, last weekend and ended up being hammered. It’s likely that the same thing will happen here.

It feels like Dijon have simply resigned themselves to their fate and thrown the towel in. An Angers win is likely here.

Prediction: Angers 2-0 Dijon