Angers vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2 2025

Angers play host to Le Havre in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Raymond Kopa this Sunday.

Angers currently sit in 13th place after a nice resurgence in their form in January, while Le Havre are now bottom of the table, although they have not yet been cut adrift from their rivals.

So which of these sides will gain some valuable points this weekend?

Angers vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this match will be the first competitive one between these sides at the Stade Raymond Kopa in nearly a decade. Angers have won their last three competitive home games with Le Havre, and haven't lost to them there since 2011.

Last weekend saw Angers fall to Lens, snapping a three-game winning streak in the process. The game was particularly disappointing as Angers failed to even produce a single shot on target over 90 minutes.

Le Havre's form has basically fallen off a cliff in the past few weeks, resulting in their slide to the bottom of the table. Last weekend's loss to Brest means they have secured just one point from their last seven league matches.

Angers' loss to Lens ensured that their record of alternating runs of wins and losses has continued. They have now not drawn a game since October 20, a sequence of eleven matches.

Le Havre have only scored 14 goals all season, and recently their record in front of goal has been very poor. They've scored just four league goals in their last seven matches.

Trending

Angers vs Le Havre Prediction

Despite being really disappointing in their loss to Lens last weekend, this is a good chance for Angers to bounce back.

Le Havre's form has been diabolical recently, with just one point from their last seven games, and their goalscoring record is poor too.

Add in the fact that Angers have the home advantage and were on a run of five wins across all competitions until last weekend, the prediction is a home win.

Prediction: Angers 1-0 Le Havre

Angers vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Angers to win

Tip 2: Angers to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Le Havre have only scored 14 goals all season and have managed just four in their last seven matches).

Tip 3: Esteban Lepaul to score for Angers - Yes (Lepaul has scored four goals in his last four games for Angers).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback