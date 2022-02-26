Angers vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Angers return to action this weekend and will host Lens at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday afternoon in the 26th game week of Ligue 1.

The hosts have been in poor form since the turn of the new year. They were beaten 1-0 by Nice in their last game with their closest chance of leveling the game cannoning off the post.

Angers sit 13th in the Ligue 1 table with 29 points from 25 games. They will be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend as they look to put more distance between themselves and the drop zone.

Lens seem to have recovered from their recent slump. After picking up a 3-2 win over Bordeaux earlier in the month, the visitors played out a 1-1 draw against Olympique Lyonnais in their last league outing.

Lens sit 10th in the league table with 37 points from 25 games. They are just three points behind the European places in the table and will be looking to inch closer with a win on Sunday.

Angers vs Lens Head-to-Head

There have been just 12 meetings between Angers and Lens. The two teams have won three games apiece while the other six games have all ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. The game ended 2-2.

Angers Form Guide (Ligue 1): L-L-L-L-W

Lens Form Guide (Ligue 1): D-W-L-L-W

Angers vs Lens Team News

Angers

Jimmy Cabot came off injured in the hosts' last game and may not be available to play this weekend. Zinedine Ould Khaled is recovering from a long-term injury and could miss out as well.

Injured: Jimmy Cabot, Zinedine Ould Khaled

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens

Jonathan Gradit, Wesley Said and Corentin Jean are all injured and will not play against Angers on Sunday.

Injured: Jonathan Gradit, Wesley Said, Corentin Jean

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers vs Lens Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Danijel Petkovic (GK); Romain Thomas, Enzo Ebosse, Ismael Traore; Vincent Manceau, Batista Mendy, Nabil Bentaleb, Souleyman Doumbia; Angelo Fulgini, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Sofiane Boufal

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wuilker Farinez (GK); Christopher Wooh, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Massadio Haidara; Florian Sotoca, Gael Kakuta, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Angers vs Lens Prediction

Angers are in poor form at the moment, losing four straight games on the bounce. They have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions and have failed to score any goals in six of those games.

Lens are unbeaten in back-to-back games, ending a three-game losing streak which saw them concede eight goals. The visitors are the more confident side going into Sunday's game and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Angers 0-1 Lens

