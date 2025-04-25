Angers vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27 2025

Angers face off with Lille in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Raymond Kopa this Sunday.
Angers are currently in 15th, just three points above the dreaded relegation play-off spot, and will be desperate to move towards survival. Lille, meanwhile, are up in 4th, and a win could propel them into second place depending on other results.
So with both sides needing a win, who will get it this weekend?
Angers vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Lille defeated Angers relatively easily earlier this season, brushing them aside in a 2-0 win in August. Angers have not lost at home to Lille, though, since 2021.
- Angers' recent poor run of form continued last weekend as they were defeated by Nice. They have now won just one of their last eight matches dating back to February 22, and that win came over Montpellier, who could be relegated this weekend.
- Lille defeated Auxerre 3-1 in a strong performance last weekend, giving them three wins in their last four matches. A win here, and defeats for Monaco and Marseille elsewhere this weekend would lift them up into second place for the first time since the second game of the season - when incidentally, they also beat Angers!
- Jonathan David's brace against Auxerre last weekend took his total number of goals for the season to 16. That means he has scored at least 15 goals in his last four Ligue 1 campaigns for Lille.
- Angers' record of 29 goals scored is the second-lowest in Ligue 1 right now, behind only bottom side Montpellier. However, their defensive record is better than their relegation rivals, giving them a stronger goal difference, which may yet save them.
Angers vs Lille Prediction
Despite Angers having the home advantage and needing points, it's still unlikely that they'll claim a win here.
Their recent form has been poor, while Lille appear to be firmly on track for a Champions League qualifying spot at worst. Bruno Genesio's side have been scoring a solid number of goals, but also keeping them out well too - a good sign against a poor attacking team like Angers.
Angers will probably make it tricky for them thanks to the fact that they are fighting for survival. However, the smart money here is on a Lille win.
Prediction: Angers 1-2 Lille
Angers vs Lille Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Lille to win.
Tip 2: Jonathan David to score for Lille - Yes (David scored a brace last weekend and is Lille's top scorer this season).
Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (there have been more than 2.5 goals scored in Lille's last three matches).