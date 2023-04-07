Angers vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023 

Angers welcome Lille to the Stade Raymond-Kopa for a matchday 30 fixture in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 8).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Nice at the same venue at the weekend. Both goals were scored in the first half, with Terem Moffi opening the scoring in the fourth minute, while Ibrahima Niane restored parity in the 15th.

Lille, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-1 home win over Lorient. Remy Cabella broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, while Ibrahima Kone leveled matters with 13 minutes to go. The game seemed to be ending in a stalemate, but Edon Zhegrova stepped off the bench to score a late brace.

The win saw Les Dogues climb to fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 52 points from 29 games. Angers, meanwhile, remain at the bottom, having garnered 11 points from 29 outings and have a 15-point deficit to safety.

Angers vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 41 previous, with Angers leading 19-10.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Lille win 1-0 at home.

Four of their last five games have had goals at both ends.

Lille are unbeaten away from home against bottom-half teams this season, winning five.

Angers are the only Ligue 1 side not to win a home game this term after scoring first.

The hosts are on a 21-game winless run in the league, losing 19.

Four of their last six meetings have produced less than three goals.

Angers vs Lille Prediction

Angers are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status and their poor form does not suggest they would bridge the 15-point gap to safety. Lille, meanwhile, are in a confident mood, with their five-game unbeaten league run putting them in good stead for a top-five finish.

Paulo Fonseca's side hold a two-point advantage over sixth-placed Rennes, and a win will take them one step closer to securing European qualification. The visitors should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Lille

Angers vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lille to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lille to score over 1.5 goals

