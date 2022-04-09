Angers vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Angers will return to action this weekend and will host Lille at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday afternoon in the 31st game week of the French Ligue 1.

The hosts are struggling for form at the moment. They were beaten 3-2 by Olympique Lyonnais in their last game, coming from behind twice to level the scores before conceding a late goal to hand their opponents all three points.

Angers sit 14th in the league table with 32 points from 30 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they look to move away from the drop zone.

Lille, meanwhile, are enjoying a good domestic run at the moment. The holders, though, failed to beat bottom-placed Bordeaux in their last game, playing out a goalless draw after missing multiple chances. In the process, they squandered the opportunity to move closer to the European spots.

The defending champions sit seventh in the Ligue 1 standings with 47 points from 30 games. They will now look to shake off their latest result as they continue their push for Europe.

Angers vs Lille Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Angers and Lille. The former have won six of their previous meetings, while Lille have won four times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended 1-1.

Angers Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L.

Lille Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W.

Angers vs Lille Team News

Angers

Jimmy Cabot remains out with an injury and will not play this weekend. Nabil Bent

aleb, meanwhile, is recuperating from an injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Jimmy Cabot.

Doubtful: Nabil Bentaleb.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lille

Timothy Weah remains out with a suspension after receiving a red card against Nantes, while Ivo Grbic is injured. Sven Botman has begun recovery from injury but may not be available this weekend.

Injured: Ivo Grbic, Orestic Karnezic

Doubtful: Sven Botman, Hatem Ben Arfa.

Suspended: Timothy Weah.

Unavailable: None.

Angers vs Lille Predicted XIs

Angers (3-5-2): Anthony Mandrea; Enzo Ebosse, Ismael Traore, Batista Mendy; Mathias Pereira Lage, Pierrick Capelle, Angelo Fulgini, Thomas Mangani, Souleyman Doumbia; Sofiane Boufal, Stephane Bahoken.

Lille (4-2-3-1): Leo Jardim, Zeki Celik, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Xeka, Amadou Onana; Angel Gomes, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba; Jonathan David.

Angers vs Lille Prediction

Angers have lost all but one of their last nine league games, doing so by an aggregate score of 16-6. They have struggled on home turf of late, winning just one of their last five games at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Lille, meanwhile, are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league and have managed a clean sheet in all of those games. The holders should win this one.

Prediction: Angers 0-2 Lille.

Edited by Bhargav