Angers vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26 2025

Angers welcome Lorient to the Stade Raymond Kopa for a Ligue 1 match this Sunday.

Angers are currently struggling, and sit in 17th place, while newly-promoted Lorient are up in 13th. Due to the tight nature of the Ligue 1 table, though, a win for Angers would see them leapfrog their opponents.

So who will come out on top this Sunday?

Angers vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these teams have been mixed, with two wins for each, as well as two draws in their last six meetings in all competitions. One constant has been a lack of goals, with only two of those six matches featuring more than one goal.

While they're not bottom of the table, Angers have been on a very poor run of form this season. They have only won one of their opening eight games, and that came back in August on the first weekend. They did, however, stop a run of three losses by taking a draw from Monaco last weekend.

Lorient also secured a draw last weekend, as they scored an 89th minute equaliser to draw 3-3 with Brest. The promoted side's last win came over Monaco on September 27.

Goals have been a major issue for Angers this season. With just four scored thus far, they are Ligue 1's lowest scoring side, and they have yet to score more than a single goal in any game.

Lorient have had no such issues with scoring goals, with 12 to their name at this stage. However, defending has proven to be more of an issue. Despite their current position of 13th, only bottom side Metz have conceded more than their total of 19.

Angers vs Lorient Prediction

While Lorient's shoddy defending has led them to some bad results this season - a 1-7 loss to Lille, for instance - they have shown some flashes of being a dangerous side, most notably in their wins over Rennes and Monaco. Even their draw with Brest last weekend was quite promising.

Angers, on the other hand, just can't seem to score goals right now. While their confidence might be buoyed by their late equaliser against Monaco last weekend, they haven't looked overly strong at home this season.

With that in mind, then, this could be a rare chance for Lorient to avoid conceding, and so the prediction is a narrow away win.

Prediction: Angers 0-1 Lorient

Angers vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lorient to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in seven of Angers' last eight matches).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 3 yellow cards - Yes (Lorient have received 27 yellow cards this season, averaging three or more per game).

