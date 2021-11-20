Angers vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 action resumes after the international break with ninth-placed Angers hosting 13th-placed Lorient at Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday.

Angers are winless in their last four league games and have lost twice and played out two stalemates in that period. They held reigning champions Lille to a 1-1 draw in their fixture before the international break.

Lorient are winless in their last six games and in their previous outing suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Brest.

Angers vs Lorient Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 15 times across all competitions and have been closely matched in this fixture, with the visitors having a 6-5 advantage in wins. The spoils have been shared four times in this fixture.

They last met at the Stade du Moustoir in league action in May. The game ended in a 2-0 win for the visitors, who scored the first goal of the game just before the halftime whistle and added the second within three minutes of the restart.

Angers form guide (Ligue 1): D-L-D-L-W

Lorient form guide (Ligue 1): L-L-D-L-D

Angers vs Lorient Team News

Angers

First-choice goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni has withdrawn from the squad on account of a lung infection that has flared up again. He is expected back into the fold for next week's game.

Sada Thioub and Abdoulaye Bamba have resumed training while midfielder Zinédine Ould Khaled is the only other player sidelined with a thigh injury.

Angelo Fulgini is suspended after his third yellow card in 10 games.

Injured: Zinedine Ould Khaled, Paul Bernardoni

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Angelo Fulgini

Lorient

Fabien Lemoine, who recently extended his contract, has been ruled out for the game with a calf injury. Moritz Jenz, Jérémy Morel and Stéphane Diarra are also sidelined with injuries.

Thomas Monconduit and Vincent Le Goff were also added to the injury list earlier this week. Jerome Hergault completes the list of absentees for Les Merlus.

Injured: Stephane Diarra, Moritz Jenz, Jérémy Morel, Fabien Lemoine

Doubtful: Thomas Monconduit, Vincent Le Goff

Suspended: Jerome Hergault

Angers vs Lorient Predicted XI

Angers predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Danijel Petković; Vincent Manceau, Enzo Ebosse, Romain Thomas; Jimmy Cabot, Batista Mendy, Thomas Mangani, Souleyman Doumbia; Billal Brahimi; Mohamed-Ali Cho, Sofiane Boufal

Lorient predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi; Houboulang Mendes, Léo Pétrot, Thomas Fontaine; Samuel Loric, Quentin Boisgard, Enzo Le Fee, Baptiste Mouazan, Laurent Abergel; Adrian Grbic, Terem Moffi

Angers vs Lorient Prediction

Lorient are facing an injury crisis at the moment which will impact their performance against Les Noirs et Blancs. Angers haven't been highly prolific in front of goal but should be able to come out on top against the depleted visitors.

Prediction: Angers 1-0 Lorient

