Angers vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Angers will invite Marseille to Stade Raymond Kopa in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts are in 12th place in the standings with 23 points. Les Phocéens are in second place in the league table, though they trail league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by 10 points.

Les Noirs et Blancs are winless in their last two league games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Le Havre last week. Florent Hanin scored a 90th-minute equalizer to help rescue a point for the hosts.

They returned to winning ways on Wednesday with a 3-1 away triumph over Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round of 16. Esteban Lepaul bagged a first-half brace and Farid El Melali scored in the 76th minute.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games last week with a 3-2 home triumph over Lyon in their previous league outing. The first half was goalless and all five goals were scored after the break. Mason Greenwood, Adrien Rabiot, and Luis Henrique were on the scoresheet for Les Phocéens.

Angers vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 63 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 27 wins. Les Noirs et Blancs have 17 wins and 19 games have ended in draws.

Les Phocéens are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts and the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in October.

Angers are unbeaten in their three Ligue 1 home games in 2025, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Marseille have lost just one of their last 16 games in this fixture while recording seven wins.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Angers vs Marseille Prediction

Les Noirs et Blancs have lost just one of their seven games in 2025 while recording five wins and will look to build on that form. They have failed to score in three of their last four home meetings against the visitors and will look to improve upon that record.

Cédric Hountondji and Carlens Arcus will miss this match due to injuries. Bamba Dieng and Zinedine Ould Khaled have knocks and their involvement is doubtful. Sidiki Chérif is recently back from an injury and faces a late fitness test.

Les Phocéens have won five of their last six Ligue 1 away games, scoring 14 goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have scored 15 goals in their last six meetings against the hosts and are strong favorites.

Valentin Carboni and Darryl Bakola are confirmed absentees while Geoffrey Kondogbia and Amine Harit are back in training and likely to start from the bench.

The visitors have been the better side in recent games in this fixture and, considering their impressive away form this season, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Marseille

Angers vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

