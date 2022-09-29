Angers vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2022

Angers will entertain Marseille at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Ligue 1 on Friday, (September 30) as the two teams resume their league campaign following the international break.

The hosts have seen an uptick in form in recent games, recording back-to-back wins. Nabil Bentaleb scored the winner at Nice in their last outing.

Marseille, meanwhile, saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 1-1 draw against Rennes. Matteo Guendouzi gave away an own goal in the first half but redeemed himself with the equaliser in the second.

Angers vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 51 times across competitions. As expected, the visitors have a better record with 20 wins to Angers' 14, while 17 games have ended in draws.

Marseille have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Ligue 1 campaign. Paris Saint-Germain and Lens are the two other unbeaten teams.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last nine Ligue 1 games.

Marseille have lost once in their last 13 games against Angers across competitions, recording a 5-2 home win in their last clash.

Angers have the second worst defensive record in the league, conceding 18 goals.

Marseille have the second best defensive record, conceding five times in seven games.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams at Angers have ended in draws, including a goalless stalemate last season.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Angers' last three home games.

Marseille have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in their three away games this season.

Angers vs Marseille Prediction

Angers have recorded two straight wins and will look to maintain that momentum. Sofiane Boufal's absence after a red card against Nice might dent their attacking options.

Les Phoceens, meanwhile, are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season. Given their form, they should continue that run and play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Angers 1-1 Marseille

Angers vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Sanchez to score any time - Yes

